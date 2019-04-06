Rhythm Room 04/05/19

1 Breezy The MGs 02:51 Stax 0200

2 God Is Real Lee Fields & the Expressions 03:20 It Rains Love

3 The Truth Marches On Al Green 02:43 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 4)=P&K

4 Snap Your Fingers Z.Z. Hill 03:12 Z.Z.

5 04 - Can't Push I The Maytones 03:21 Only Your Picture

6 Savin' It All For You Judy Clay 02:17 Atlantic 2697

7 I Can't Stop Ben & Spence 02:09 Atlantic 2509

8 My Mother In Law Wallace Brothers 02:44 Jewel 804

9 You've Been Cancelled Erma Franklin 03:01 Super Soul Sister

10 I Had A Dream aka Just A Dream (Take 7) Little Willie John 02:53 Nineteen Sixty Six: The David Axelrod & HB Barnum Sessions

11 Make Love To Your Mind BILL WITHERS 06:24 Making Music

12 HIGHER & HIGHER Esther Phillips 03:51 1976 CAPRICORN PRINCESS (Kudu)

13 I Walk on Gilded Splinters Johnny Jenkins 05:19 Super Breaks Volume 3

14 Old Songs Betty Wright & The Roots 05:40 Betty Wright: The Movie

15 Law Of The Land (Alternate Mix) Temptations 04:56 The Alternate Album - Vol 2

16 Inner City Blues Angela Winbush 05:55 12"

17 Natural Mystic (Original Edit) Soothsayers 06:33 advance single

18 Safe From Harm Massive Attack 05:19 Blue Lines

19 Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:18 Mop Mop

20 Love Will Tear Us Apart Hot 8 Brass Band 03:37 Love Will Tear Us Apart

21 1. Me Voy cimafunk 04:01

22 Full Speed Ahead - Original The Jungle Band 04:46 Jungle Groove

23 The Message Average White Band 05:18 Benny And Us

24 So Fine Bobby Sparks II / J. Rob / Isaiah Sharkey / Eric Gales 06:29 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

25 Dc Groove Static Disruptors 03:42 Gogo Get Down

26 Take Me On Speedometer 03:43 The Shakedown

27 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased