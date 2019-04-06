Rhythm Room 04/05/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: April 6th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Breezy     The MGs     02:51     Stax 0200
2     God Is Real     Lee Fields & the Expressions     03:20     It Rains Love
3     The Truth Marches On     Al Green     02:43     The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 4)=P&K
4     Snap Your Fingers     Z.Z. Hill     03:12     Z.Z.
5     04 - Can't Push I     The Maytones     03:21     Only Your Picture
6     Savin' It All For You     Judy Clay     02:17     Atlantic 2697
7     I Can't Stop     Ben & Spence     02:09     Atlantic 2509
8     My Mother In Law     Wallace Brothers     02:44     Jewel 804
9     You've Been Cancelled     Erma Franklin     03:01     Super Soul Sister
10     I Had A Dream aka Just A Dream (Take 7)     Little Willie John     02:53     Nineteen Sixty Six: The David Axelrod & HB Barnum Sessions
11     Make Love To Your Mind     BILL WITHERS     06:24     Making Music
12     HIGHER & HIGHER     Esther Phillips     03:51     1976 CAPRICORN PRINCESS (Kudu)
13     I Walk on Gilded Splinters     Johnny Jenkins     05:19     Super Breaks Volume 3
14     Old Songs     Betty Wright & The Roots     05:40     Betty Wright: The Movie
15     Law Of The Land (Alternate Mix)     Temptations     04:56     The Alternate Album - Vol 2
16     Inner City Blues     Angela Winbush     05:55     12"
17     Natural Mystic (Original Edit)     Soothsayers     06:33     advance single
18     Safe From Harm     Massive Attack     05:19     Blue Lines
19     Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph     Mop Mop     05:18     Mop Mop
20     Love Will Tear Us Apart     Hot 8 Brass Band     03:37     Love Will Tear Us Apart
21     1. Me Voy     cimafunk     04:01     
22     Full Speed Ahead - Original     The Jungle Band     04:46     Jungle Groove
23     The Message     Average White Band     05:18     Benny And Us
24     So Fine     Bobby Sparks II / J. Rob / Isaiah Sharkey / Eric Gales     06:29     Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
25     Dc Groove     Static Disruptors     03:42     Gogo Get Down
26     Take Me On     Speedometer     03:43     The Shakedown
27     HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY     Brother Tyrone     04:14     Unreleased

