Rhythm Room 03/29/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: March 30th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Shaft In Africa (Addis)     Johnny Pate     03:04     Shaft In Africa
2     A Fool Can't See The Light     O.V. Wright     02:48     The Complete O.V.Wright on HI Records Vol.1
3     6. Look At Yourself     Meditation Singers     02:45     Change Is Gonna Come
4     Now That I'm Gone (When Are You Leaving)     Bette Williams     02:43     Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls
5     Celia     Toots & The Maytals     02:52     Light Your Light
6     Jody's Got Your Girl And Gone     Johnnie Taylor     03:04     05 - One Step Beyond
7     Soul Girl     Betty Johnson     02:30     Soul Chant:Long Lost Malaco Recordings
8     Woman, What Do You Be Doing     Eddie & Ernie     02:34     Lost Friends
9     Can I Get A Witness     Calvin Scott     02:54     I'm Not Blind... I Just Can't See
10     (He Ain't Nothin' But) Dirt     Paul Kelly     02:20     Dirt
11     It's Your World     Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson     03:58     It's Your World
12     Freddie Is Alive And Well     Spirit Of Atlanta     04:23     Funk Cargo
13     Not Gonna Give It Up     Peter Tosh     05:49     Mama Africa
14     Here But I'm Gone     Curtis Mayfield     05:22     New World Order
15     Ghetto     Leela James     03:51     A Change Is Gonna Come
16     18 For 20 Years     Black Merda     05:12     Force of Nature
17     runaway people     Dyke & The Blazers     05:19     We Got More Soul
18     The World Is Rated X (Alternate Mix)     Marvin Gaye     03:53     You're the Man
19     I've Seen     Oku Onuora     04:41     I've Seen
20     See     The last poets     04:04     Scatterap / Home
21     Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor)     Professor Wouassa     08:26     Dangerous Koko!
22     The Wall     Grupo Fantasma / Locos Por Juana / Ozomatli     04:37     American Music Vol. VII
23     Chameleon     Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers     06:18     Your Game... Live At The 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
24     We Play What We Want     Bobby Sparks II / The Insane Vocal Society / No D'finition / Brother Polite / Dontae Winslow / Lucky Peterson     04:35     Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
25     08 Take Your Money     Flevans     03:30     Part time Millionaire
26     Just a Little Bit     The Grits     03:12     Make A Sound
27     LOCKED AND LOADED     THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS     03:21     SHOWDOWN (Mocambo Records MLP 1008)
28     Hahahaha Yeah     ThunderSOUL Orchestra     03:38     528-0728
29     Am I Your Woman ?     Speedometer feat. Ria Currie     03:10     New Funk Voices
30     He's Gone     Doris Duke     04:38     Dave Godin's Deep Soul Treasures Vol. 3

