Rhythm Room 03/29/19

1 Shaft In Africa (Addis) Johnny Pate 03:04 Shaft In Africa

2 A Fool Can't See The Light O.V. Wright 02:48 The Complete O.V.Wright on HI Records Vol.1

3 6. Look At Yourself Meditation Singers 02:45 Change Is Gonna Come

4 Now That I'm Gone (When Are You Leaving) Bette Williams 02:43 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

5 Celia Toots & The Maytals 02:52 Light Your Light

6 Jody's Got Your Girl And Gone Johnnie Taylor 03:04 05 - One Step Beyond

7 Soul Girl Betty Johnson 02:30 Soul Chant:Long Lost Malaco Recordings

8 Woman, What Do You Be Doing Eddie & Ernie 02:34 Lost Friends

9 Can I Get A Witness Calvin Scott 02:54 I'm Not Blind... I Just Can't See

10 (He Ain't Nothin' But) Dirt Paul Kelly 02:20 Dirt

11 It's Your World Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson 03:58 It's Your World

12 Freddie Is Alive And Well Spirit Of Atlanta 04:23 Funk Cargo

13 Not Gonna Give It Up Peter Tosh 05:49 Mama Africa

14 Here But I'm Gone Curtis Mayfield 05:22 New World Order

15 Ghetto Leela James 03:51 A Change Is Gonna Come

16 18 For 20 Years Black Merda 05:12 Force of Nature

17 runaway people Dyke & The Blazers 05:19 We Got More Soul

18 The World Is Rated X (Alternate Mix) Marvin Gaye 03:53 You're the Man

19 I've Seen Oku Onuora 04:41 I've Seen

20 See The last poets 04:04 Scatterap / Home

21 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!

22 The Wall Grupo Fantasma / Locos Por Juana / Ozomatli 04:37 American Music Vol. VII

23 Chameleon Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers 06:18 Your Game... Live At The 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

24 We Play What We Want Bobby Sparks II / The Insane Vocal Society / No D'finition / Brother Polite / Dontae Winslow / Lucky Peterson 04:35 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

25 08 Take Your Money Flevans 03:30 Part time Millionaire

26 Just a Little Bit The Grits 03:12 Make A Sound

27 LOCKED AND LOADED THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS 03:21 SHOWDOWN (Mocambo Records MLP 1008)

28 Hahahaha Yeah ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:38 528-0728

29 Am I Your Woman ? Speedometer feat. Ria Currie 03:10 New Funk Voices

30 He's Gone Doris Duke 04:38 Dave Godin's Deep Soul Treasures Vol. 3