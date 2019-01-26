WWOZ Mango Freeze: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

WWOZ began selling Mango Freeze at Jazz Fest in 1994 and it quickly became a Fest staple. It's not only good, it's good for your music: Mango Freeze generates revenue that helps WWOZ bring New Orleans music to the universe. Find out more about the story behind our delicious sorbet at this link. Photo by Melanie Merz.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!