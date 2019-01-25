Jazz Fest Stands By Haiti: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

Jazz Fest’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion was established in 1996 to honor New Orleans' cultural ancestry. In 2011, the Cultural Exchange put a spotlight on our sister country in the Caribbean, Haiti. It was the year after a devastating earthquake struck the country, and Jazz Fest served as the first large gathering of Haiti's artist community since the disaster. Find out more about the importance of the 2011 Cultural Exchange with Haiti in this Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule.