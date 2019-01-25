Video: NOJO Performs the Music of John Coltrane

Published on: January 25th, 2019

WWOZ was at the New Orleans Jazz Market on Friday, January 18 as NOJO performed the music of John Coltrane. Check out the video below! 

Coltrane departed this mortal plane more than fifty years ago; today he remains among us, more alive than ever. His saxophone sound—brooding, searching, dark—is still one of the most recognizable in modern jazz. The inspiration his legacy continues to instill remains as strong as it is necessary—evidence of the unifying power of music.

 

