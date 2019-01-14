2019 Jazz Fest Lineup Announced

The lineup for the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was announced today! The talent roster includes dozens of New Orleans and Louisiana favorites, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with the Nevilles, Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, The Radiators, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, The Revivalists, Tank & the Bangas, Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns, Ellis Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Galactic, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Nicholas Payton, Sweet Crude, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Dr. Michael White, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Davell Crawford, Little Freddie King, and many, many more. See the full lineup at nojazzfest.com.

Also of note, headliners for the celebration of the festival's big anniversary year include Katy Perry, Dave Matthews Band, Bob Seger, Herbie Hancock, Pitbull, Santana, Al Green, Gladys Knight, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and England's newest hitmakers, The Rolling Stones.

The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is taking place Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

WWOZ will again be on hand at the Fairgrounds, broadcasting live from the festival to listeners throughout New Orleans and around the world both weekends. Check wwoz.org in April for our anticipated broadcast schedule.

Support the station that brings you the sounds of Jazz Fest, and the sounds of New Orleans all year long, by attending the festival with a WWOZ Brass Pass, which will be on sale again very soon! Brass Pass holders have many perks, including in and out entry seven days of the festival (2019 Brass Passes provide festival entry Thursday, April 25; Friday, April 26; Saturday, April 27; Sunday, April 28; Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; and Sunday, May 5), plus access to the WWOZ Hospitality Tent on site with tables and chairs, shade, fruit, iced coffee, mist fans, separate bathrooms, WiFi, phone chargers, and more. The WWOZ Hospitality Tent will be open to Brass Pass holders for all 8 days of the festival.

WWOZ is also able to offer Brass Pass holders an opportunity to buy one May 2 ticket for each Brass Pass purchased at an additional cost of $185 per ticket, plus applicable service charges. Full details on the WWOZ Brass Pass are available here.

This year, Jazz Fest will also honor many of the historic artists who helped shape the musical landscape of the City and the world with special tribute performances dedicated to Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Jellyroll Morton; Professor Longhair, Mahalia Jackson, Clifton Chenier, James Booker, Allen Toussaint, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt, Louis Prima, Danny & Blue Lu Barker and many more, including a unique tribute to The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The Cultural Exchange Pavilion will celebrate many of the Festival favorites that have been highlighted in the Pavilion since its inception in 1996 including Chouval Bwa Traditionnel of Martinique, Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa, Ilê Aiyê of Brazil, Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti, and Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba; along with groups from throughout Africa and the Caribbean connecting to New Orleans’ unique cultural fabric.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 18 at 10am. Advanced tickets for Jazz Fest are $70 through February 1, when the price will become $75. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $85. Regularly priced, single-day tickets to Jazz Fest are on sale by specific weekend, with each ticket valid for a single day’s attendance. (For May 2, different pricing applies.)

IMPORTANT MAY 2 TICKET INFORMATION

Day-specific Thursday, May 2 tickets are required for entry that day. General admission tickets for May 2 are $185. May 2 will be a limited-capacity Jazz Fest day, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

SPECIAL PRESALE OPPORTUNITY FOR LOUISIANA RESIDENTS FOR MAY 2 TICKETS

A limited number of May 2 general admission tickets will be available for purchase by Louisiana Residents on Thursday, January 17 on the Plaza level of the Superdome from 10a-6p. Tickets will be $185 (plus applicable fees). Show a valid Louisiana ID at the box office and purchase up to two tickets to May 2. First come, first served. Buyers can start lining up at 12:01am on Thursday, January 17. Free parking will be offered in Garage 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public the following day (January 18) and are expected to sell out quickly. See www.nojazzfest.com for more information.

Children’s tickets (ages 2 - 10) are still only $5 and are available at the gate only. Children’s tickets are available for all days except May 2. "Locals Thursday," April 25, will cost only $50 at the gate for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident. Additional details are available at the Festival website.

Since 1970, Jazz Fest has annually celebrated the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable special guest performances by the musical icons of our era and performances by nationally and internationally renowned artists. Jazz Fest features one of the world’s most diverse music festival lineups with over 600 bands on thirteen stages performing virtually every style of music.

WWOZ is celebrating Jazz Fest all year long with a new series featuring historic photos, videos, stories, live sets from the festival, and much more. Follow it all on our Jazz Fest at 50 page.