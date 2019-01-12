5 things to know for 1/18 - 1/24

1) The lineup announcement for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was on Tuesday! The talent roster includes dozens of New Orleans and Louisiana favorites, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with the Nevilles, Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, The Radiators, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, The Revivalists, Tank & the Bangas, Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns, Ellis Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Galactic, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Nicholas Payton, Sweet Crude, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Dr. Michael White, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Davell Crawford, Little Freddie King, and many, many more. It's a banner lineup for the festival's 50th anniversary which will run Thursday through Sunday for both the first and second weekends. See the whole list and more info at nojazzfest.com.

2) The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival started Wednesday, Jan. 16 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 19 with events at Chickie Wah Wah and the Frenchmen Theatre. Samantha Fish headlines. Other scheduled performers include Shane Speal, Jonathon Long, The Mourning Glories, Cash O'Riley, Steve Arvey, John Nickel, Amzie Adams, Grey Goat Collective, Drew Cypert, and Cool Cat Charlie.

3) WWOZ will be broadcasting live as NOJO Performs the Music of John Coltrane on Friday night starting at 7:30p. Listen live or watch the video stream.

4) There's a free King Cake Festival happening in Champions Square on Sunday from 10a-4p! It benefits Ochsner Hospital for Children. Sample king cake from bakeries all over the city, buy your own, and much more.

5) WWOZ will be live video streaming from Wednesday's Sync Up Workshop on 'Licensing Music.' Bounce artist Big Freedia, film composer Jay Weigel, and music manager Robin Burgess will be among the presenters at a Sync Up workshop on licensing music to film and TV projects that will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Jazz & Heritage Center starting at 5:30p. Admission is free but advance registration is required.