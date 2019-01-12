Rhythm Room 01/11/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 12th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Hector The Village Callers 02:48 "Live"
2 What Have You Done Andrea Vereen & The St. Marks Choir 02:04 Oh, Say Can You See
3 H.E.L.P. M.E. M.Y. L.O.R.D. Loleatta Holloway 02:49 Cry To Me
4 I Met Him On A Sunday Laura Nyro and LaBelle 01:50 Gonna Take A Miracle
5 Shake Me Wake Me Dandy 02:52 Dancehall '69: 40 Skinhead Reggae Rarities CD2
6 You've Been In Love Too Long Martha & The Vandellas 03:01 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 5: 1965
7 Beautiful Brown Eyes Freeman Brothers 02:31 (Soul 35011)
8 Ungawa Ali Baba 03:12
9 Big Bad John (Minaret 124) Big John Hamilton 02:35 Take This Hurt Off Me (Discography 1967-76)
10 99 lbs. Ann Peebles 02:21 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1
11 Ain't Worrying About Jody (Part 1) (Luna 804) Geater Davis 03:31 Long Cold Winter (45s Collection 1970-83)
12 Amigo Black Slate 04:44 Black Slate
13 Too High Stevie Wonder 04:37 At The Close Of A Century (disc 2)
14 Freedom Curtis Harding 02:44 Soul Power
15 Take It All In And Check It Out Bill Withers 02:37 Still Bill
16 All the Way Down Esther Phillips 06:21 Capricorn Princess: Expanded Edition
17 First_You_Cry Don_Bryant 04:34 DonT Give_Up_On_Love
18 one lie (leads to another) Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band 05:18 90 day cycle people
19 Things Ive Seen Spooks 04:00 Promo Only Urban Radio Mar 200
20 Idle Hands Harlem River Drive 08:24 Harlem River Drive
21 spirit world Fertile Ground 08:05 Black Is
22 Baby Be Mine Hot 8 Brass Band 04:15 Take Cover
23 I Call Your Name Nicole Willis & Banda Palomita 04:15 My Soul Sensation PERSE005
24 i got my nut Hunt's Determination Band 05:02 This Is Determination Problems
25 Try, Try, Try Ramp 04:58 Come Into Knowledge
26 09-Tell Me Ricky Calloway 02:25 12 Rare Funk Killers
27 Soul Cake Dyke & The Blazers 10:10 We Got More Soul (The Ultimate Broadway Funk)
28 Footsteps In The Dark (Parts 1 & 2) The Isley Brothers 05:07 Go For Your Guns

