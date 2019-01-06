5 things to know for 1/11 - 1/17

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 11th, 2019

906 Danny Barker

Danny Barker

1) It's Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Fest this weekend-- check out their robust schedule of events, and listen live to WWOZ to hear (and see!) our broadcast and video stream from the festival's "A Life in Jazz" series at the Jazz Museum on Saturday. Performance schedule is as follows:

12p Tom McDermott 
1p Mari Watanabe  
2p Wendell Brunious  
3p Gregg Stafford  
4p Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony  

We'll also be hosting some special live in-studio performances to highlight the festival on Thursday and Friday. Hear the set we hosted Thursday from Leroy Jones, Mitchell Player, Freddie Lonzo, Detroit Brooks, Mari Watanabe, and Glen David Andrews on our 2-week archive or watch back on the video, plus tune in Friday on the Trad Jazz show around 10a for a set from Detroit Brooks and more. 

2) The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent announcement is happening Tuesday, January 15 at 11a! All the details will be up at nojazzfest.com later that day. Get your WWOZ Brass Pass for Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary now! 

3) The Radiators are playing at Tipitina's on Thursday! Get the details on this show, and every other in the city, on the WWOZ Livewire

4) The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival starts Wednesday, Jan. 16 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 19 with events at Chickie Wah Wah and the Frenchmen Theatre. Samantha Fish headlines. Other scheduled performers include Shane Speal, Jonathon Long, The Mourning Glories, Cash O'Riley, Steve Arvey, John Nickel, Amzie Adams, Grey Goat Collective, Drew Cypert, and Cool Cat Charlie.

5) Check out our new Jazz Fest at 50 series! We'll be sharing special moments, memories, and more in our WWOZ Jazz Fest Time Capsules, Jazz Fest Flashbacks, historic photos, videos, and much more. 

