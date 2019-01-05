Rhythm Room 01/05/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 5th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Night Rumble Inez & Charlie Foxx's Swinging Mockin' Band 03:01 Inez & Charlie Foxx's Swinging Mockin' Band
2 Meet Me The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers 02:45 Heavenly Fire '15
3 Homeless Curtis Mayfield 04:48 Soul Legacy 3 (Cautionary Tales)
4 All The Time Ella Washington 02:32 Ella Washington
5 keep on trying junior english 03:26 win some loose some
6 Hurdy Gurdy Man Eric Mercury 02:48 Electric Black Man
7 I'm Walkin' (Front Page 1000) Joe Haywood 01:58 Strong Feeling (Discography 1965-71)
8 Big Boss Man Erma Franklin 02:55 (Shout 218, 1966)
9 If Walls Could Talk (Checker 1226) Little Milton 03:09 Meddlin' (Complete 45s Discography 1954-99)
10 Ain't No Such Thing As Superman Gil Scott-Heron 04:12 The First Minute Of New Day (Midnight Band)
11 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
12 Soul Food Leela James 03:19 A Change Is Gonna Come
13 Pick Somebody Up Raul Midon 03:30 If You Really Want
14 Love That Girl Raphael Saadiq 03:05 The Way I See It
15 High Up On The Hook Alice Russell 06:03 Putumayo Presents: A New Groove
16 The Sweetest Thing Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better
17 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
18 We Walk The Line Y'akoto 03:19 Mermaid Blues
19 Bullets_In_The_Street_and_Blood_feat_Raphael_Saadiq_ Cody Chesnutt 04:00
20 01 - Come To Me The Black Seeds 04:41 Solid Ground
21 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band
22 Seven Souls Material 05:46 Seven Souls
23 Money Wahala Kotoja 05:09 Sawalé
24 King Thaddeus (Dial 1018) Joe Tex 04:28 Fresh Out Of Tears (45s Collection 1955-81)
25 Talking About A Good Thing pt1 Naomi Davis & The Knights 05:02 The Desco Funk 45' Collection
26 a1.rattlesnake OHIO PLAYERS 03:00 Rattlesnake
27 Holding Strong Randa And The Soul Kingdom 03:37 Randa And The Soul Kingdom
28 Crazy Slug-Go 04:20 Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)
29 Baby Baby Sonny Knight & The Lakers 03:11 I'm Still Here
30 Got Soul - (with Ivan Neville) Soulive 03:42 Break Out
31 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.