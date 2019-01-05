Rhythm Room 01/05/19

1 Night Rumble Inez & Charlie Foxx's Swinging Mockin' Band 03:01 Inez & Charlie Foxx's Swinging Mockin' Band

2 Meet Me The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers 02:45 Heavenly Fire '15

3 Homeless Curtis Mayfield 04:48 Soul Legacy 3 (Cautionary Tales)

4 All The Time Ella Washington 02:32 Ella Washington

5 keep on trying junior english 03:26 win some loose some

6 Hurdy Gurdy Man Eric Mercury 02:48 Electric Black Man

7 I'm Walkin' (Front Page 1000) Joe Haywood 01:58 Strong Feeling (Discography 1965-71)

8 Big Boss Man Erma Franklin 02:55 (Shout 218, 1966)

9 If Walls Could Talk (Checker 1226) Little Milton 03:09 Meddlin' (Complete 45s Discography 1954-99)

10 Ain't No Such Thing As Superman Gil Scott-Heron 04:12 The First Minute Of New Day (Midnight Band)

11 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul

12 Soul Food Leela James 03:19 A Change Is Gonna Come

13 Pick Somebody Up Raul Midon 03:30 If You Really Want

14 Love That Girl Raphael Saadiq 03:05 The Way I See It

15 High Up On The Hook Alice Russell 06:03 Putumayo Presents: A New Groove

16 The Sweetest Thing Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better

17 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

18 We Walk The Line Y'akoto 03:19 Mermaid Blues

19 Bullets_In_The_Street_and_Blood_feat_Raphael_Saadiq_ Cody Chesnutt 04:00

20 01 - Come To Me The Black Seeds 04:41 Solid Ground

21 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band

22 Seven Souls Material 05:46 Seven Souls

23 Money Wahala Kotoja 05:09 Sawalé

24 King Thaddeus (Dial 1018) Joe Tex 04:28 Fresh Out Of Tears (45s Collection 1955-81)

25 Talking About A Good Thing pt1 Naomi Davis & The Knights 05:02 The Desco Funk 45' Collection

26 a1.rattlesnake OHIO PLAYERS 03:00 Rattlesnake

27 Holding Strong Randa And The Soul Kingdom 03:37 Randa And The Soul Kingdom

28 Crazy Slug-Go 04:20 Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)

29 Baby Baby Sonny Knight & The Lakers 03:11 I'm Still Here

30 Got Soul - (with Ivan Neville) Soulive 03:42 Break Out

31 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love