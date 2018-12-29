Rhythm Room Favorite Tracks of 2018 12/28/18

1 Bocas Del Dragon Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 03:10 The Serpent's Mouth

2 Waterfalls Me'Shell NdegéOcello 04:35 Ventriloquism

3 Religion (Live) PJ Morton feat. Lecrae 05:10 Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

4 Fenfo Fatoumata Diawara 04:29 Fenfo (Something to Say)

5 Better Off Dead Jose James 04:50 Lean On Me

6 How Long Black Roots 04:58 Take It

7 TAME IN THE WATER Hannah Willams 04:27

8 Give The Man A Hand Stone Foundation 06:40 Everybody, Anyone

9 Africa Will Be Great Again Femi Kuti 04:48 One People One World

10 Americans SHEMEKIA COPELAND 03:50 America's Child

11 Stay Away (feat. Menahan Street Band) Charles Bradley 03:14 Black Velvet

12 Selam Gili Yalo 03:51 Gili Yalo

13 Hero (feat. Eric Boss) Gizelle Smith 04:32 Ruthless Day

14 Lonely Swamp Dogg 02:39 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

15 Lambi golo Toure Kunda 03:19 Lambi Golo

16 My Queen Is Yaa Asantewaa Sons of Kemet 07:03 Your Queen Is a Reptile

17 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition

18 Kuku Kee Me Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 06:00 Black Times

19 Take It Back (feat Doc Brown) The Haggis Horns 03:33 One Of These Days

20 Once in a Lifetime Angelique Kidjo 05:49 Remain in Light

21 Jump Off Cookin' On 3 Burners 03:39 Lab Experiments Vol. 2

22 Confidence Candi Staton 04:43 Unstoppable

23 Don't Quit Your Daydream Lyrics Born 03:29 Quite a Life

24 Pony Up The Bamboos 04:35 Night Time People

25 Buddha Macy Gray 04:13 Ruby