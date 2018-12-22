Rhythm Room 12/21/18

Allan "Alski" Laskey
December 22nd, 2018
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Get Down Santa     The Jive Turkeys     03:02     Get Down Santa 7"
2     Peace Will Come     Southern Avenue     04:11     Southern Avenue
3     Bridges Instead Of Walls     Staple Singers     04:01     Be What You Are
4     Bright Soul     Bunny Wailer     04:15     Struggle
5     Let It Be     Bill Withers     02:36     Just As I Am
6     I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus [Ft Barry Biggs]     Byron Lee & The Dragonaires     02:29     Christmas Party Time In The Tropics
7     Black Christmas     The Harlem Children's Chorus     02:33     In The Christmas Groove
8     Merry Christmas Baby     Otis Redding     02:35     45
9     Love Is All     Buck D.D. Black     03:09     Mississippi Bluze Mass
10     Please Come Home For Christmas     ZAPP & ROGER     02:47     The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More
11     (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding     Candi Staton     04:07     Unstoppable
12     Peace Be With You (Reprise)     Jesse Johnson     03:51     Verbal Penetration Volume I & II
13     A Little Black Child At Christmas     Swamp Dogg     03:59     An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year
14     No Child Denied     Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra     03:37     My Name Is Nicole Willis
15     Willing     Gil Scott-Heron     04:04     1980
16     Open Your Heart to the World     Stone Foundation     04:05     Street Rituals
17     Keep Your Head To The Sky     Earth, Wind & Fire     05:11     Head To The Sky
18     I'll Keep My Light In My Window     Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro     05:42     Look Around The Corner
19     Who I Am     Y'akoto     03:18     Mermaid Blues
20     Deck the Halls     Jacob Miller and Ray I     06:06     Trojan Christmas Box Set
21     Let's Get It Together This Christmas     Harvey Averne Band     02:35     In The Christmas Groove
22     Rice And Peace     Lakuta     04:43     Brothers And Sisters
23     black (soul) christmas     timi terrific & the redheads     03:49     santa's funk & soul christmas party
24     Christmas Rappin'     Kurtis Blow     03:59     The Best Of Kurtis Blow
25     Gettin' Down For Xmas     Milly & Silly     03:35     In The Christmas Groove
26     Go Power At Christmas Time     James Brown     03:13     James Brown's Funky Christmas
27     Santa's Got A Brand New Bag (Poppa's Got A Brand New Bag)     Gary Walker     03:07     Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party
28     Black Christmas     Rose Graham     02:48     Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party
29     Santa's Coming (Santa Claus Is Coming to Town)     Bootsy Collins     04:59     Christmas Is 4 Ever
30     We Got To Have Peace     Curtis Mayfield     04:45     Roots

