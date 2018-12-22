Rhythm Room 12/21/18

1 Get Down Santa The Jive Turkeys 03:02 Get Down Santa 7"

2 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue

3 Bridges Instead Of Walls Staple Singers 04:01 Be What You Are

4 Bright Soul Bunny Wailer 04:15 Struggle

5 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am

6 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus [Ft Barry Biggs] Byron Lee & The Dragonaires 02:29 Christmas Party Time In The Tropics

7 Black Christmas The Harlem Children's Chorus 02:33 In The Christmas Groove

8 Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding 02:35 45

9 Love Is All Buck D.D. Black 03:09 Mississippi Bluze Mass

10 Please Come Home For Christmas ZAPP & ROGER 02:47 The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More

11 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable

12 Peace Be With You (Reprise) Jesse Johnson 03:51 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II

13 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year

14 No Child Denied Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 03:37 My Name Is Nicole Willis

15 Willing Gil Scott-Heron 04:04 1980

16 Open Your Heart to the World Stone Foundation 04:05 Street Rituals

17 Keep Your Head To The Sky Earth, Wind & Fire 05:11 Head To The Sky

18 I'll Keep My Light In My Window Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro 05:42 Look Around The Corner

19 Who I Am Y'akoto 03:18 Mermaid Blues

20 Deck the Halls Jacob Miller and Ray I 06:06 Trojan Christmas Box Set

21 Let's Get It Together This Christmas Harvey Averne Band 02:35 In The Christmas Groove

22 Rice And Peace Lakuta 04:43 Brothers And Sisters

23 black (soul) christmas timi terrific & the redheads 03:49 santa's funk & soul christmas party

24 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow

25 Gettin' Down For Xmas Milly & Silly 03:35 In The Christmas Groove

26 Go Power At Christmas Time James Brown 03:13 James Brown's Funky Christmas

27 Santa's Got A Brand New Bag (Poppa's Got A Brand New Bag) Gary Walker 03:07 Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party

28 Black Christmas Rose Graham 02:48 Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party

29 Santa's Coming (Santa Claus Is Coming to Town) Bootsy Collins 04:59 Christmas Is 4 Ever

30 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots