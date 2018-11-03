Rhythm Room Playlist 11/02/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: November 3rd, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Jump Off     Cookin' On 3 Burners     03:39     Lab Experiments Vol. 2
2     I Earned Mine     Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens     03:00     Cold World
3     You Got To Serve Somebody     Pops Staples     04:37     Father Father
4     Don't Stay Away     Phyllis Dillon     02:34     Love Is All I Had: A Tribute To The Queen Of Jamaican Soul
5     That's The Way Love Is     Marvin Gaye     03:46     The Norman Whitfield Sessions
6     Into Something (Can't Shake Loose)     O.V. Wright     04:25     The Complete O.V.Wright on HI Records Vol.1
7     Get It When I Want it     Candi Staton     02:26     I'm Just A Prisoner
8     Your Love's So Good     Lee Webber     02:57     The Heart Of Southern Soul Vol.1
9     Do it Again     Lady Wray     03:55     Do It Again [Single]
10     Psychedelic Shack (Previously Unreleased Long Version)     The Temptations     06:23     Psychedelic Soul - Disc 1
11     Carry The News     Stone Foundation     06:28     Everybody, Anyone
12     Push Into The Night     THE SOUL OF JOHN BLACK     03:59     Black John
13     04.One in a Million     Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra     04:17     My Name Is Nicole Willis
14     Old Songs     Betty Wright & The Roots     05:40     Betty Wright: The Movie
15     Everybody Turn Rasta     Cymande     03:24     Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
16     Humankind     Alice Russell     04:42     My Favourite Letters
17     Utopia     Keziah Jones     04:31     Captain Rugged
18     Fight So Hard     The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra     10:00     Naming & Blaming
19     When I Get My Check ($, $, $) (feat. Chali 2na, The Gift of Gab & Joyo Velarde)     Lyrics Born     03:35     Quite a Life
20     All Blues     Free Spirits Brass Band     03:24     New Verses Please
21     Right On     Barbara & Gwen     02:47     Absolute Funk Vol 4
22     Give A Damn     Benny Gordon     02:55     The Sound Of Funk 3
23     Feeling Nice     Clarence Curvan     03:17     Feeling Nice Vol 1: A Collection Of Superrare & Superheavy Funk 45s From The Late 60s & Early 70s
24     A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears     Dee Edwards     02:18     Funk Superbowl
25     Uhh (part 1 & 2)     Dyke & the Blazers     06:06     Mortimer Compilation
26     What Would It Be Like     Freddie Wilson     03:21     Funk Project.How Good Is Good. Vol.3
27     Daddy love - part 1     Gi Gi     02:34     Absolute Funk
28     Mighty Mighty     Jesse Anderson     02:17     VA Funk Bumps and Soul Shots Vol. 1
29     Natural High     Bloodstone     04:53     Natural High

