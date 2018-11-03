Rhythm Room Playlist 11/02/18

1 Jump Off Cookin' On 3 Burners 03:39 Lab Experiments Vol. 2
2 I Earned Mine Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens 03:00 Cold World
3 You Got To Serve Somebody Pops Staples 04:37 Father Father
4 Don't Stay Away Phyllis Dillon 02:34 Love Is All I Had: A Tribute To The Queen Of Jamaican Soul
5 That's The Way Love Is Marvin Gaye 03:46 The Norman Whitfield Sessions
6 Into Something (Can't Shake Loose) O.V. Wright 04:25 The Complete O.V.Wright on HI Records Vol.1
7 Get It When I Want it Candi Staton 02:26 I'm Just A Prisoner
8 Your Love's So Good Lee Webber 02:57 The Heart Of Southern Soul Vol.1
9 Do it Again Lady Wray 03:55 Do It Again [Single]
10 Psychedelic Shack (Previously Unreleased Long Version) The Temptations 06:23 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 1
11 Carry The News Stone Foundation 06:28 Everybody, Anyone
12 Push Into The Night THE SOUL OF JOHN BLACK 03:59 Black John
13 04.One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis
14 Old Songs Betty Wright & The Roots 05:40 Betty Wright: The Movie
15 Everybody Turn Rasta Cymande 03:24 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
16 Humankind Alice Russell 04:42 My Favourite Letters
17 Utopia Keziah Jones 04:31 Captain Rugged
18 Fight So Hard The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra 10:00 Naming & Blaming
19 When I Get My Check ($, $, $) (feat. Chali 2na, The Gift of Gab & Joyo Velarde) Lyrics Born 03:35 Quite a Life
20 All Blues Free Spirits Brass Band 03:24 New Verses Please
21 Right On Barbara & Gwen 02:47 Absolute Funk Vol 4
22 Give A Damn Benny Gordon 02:55 The Sound Of Funk 3
23 Feeling Nice Clarence Curvan 03:17 Feeling Nice Vol 1: A Collection Of Superrare & Superheavy Funk 45s From The Late 60s & Early 70s
24 A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears Dee Edwards 02:18 Funk Superbowl
25 Uhh (part 1 & 2) Dyke & the Blazers 06:06 Mortimer Compilation
26 What Would It Be Like Freddie Wilson 03:21 Funk Project.How Good Is Good. Vol.3
27 Daddy love - part 1 Gi Gi 02:34 Absolute Funk
28 Mighty Mighty Jesse Anderson 02:17 VA Funk Bumps and Soul Shots Vol. 1
29 Natural High Bloodstone 04:53 Natural High