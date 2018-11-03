Rhythm Room Playlist 11/02/18

1 Jump Off Cookin' On 3 Burners 03:39 Lab Experiments Vol. 2

2 I Earned Mine Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens 03:00 Cold World

3 You Got To Serve Somebody Pops Staples 04:37 Father Father

4 Don't Stay Away Phyllis Dillon 02:34 Love Is All I Had: A Tribute To The Queen Of Jamaican Soul

5 That's The Way Love Is Marvin Gaye 03:46 The Norman Whitfield Sessions

6 Into Something (Can't Shake Loose) O.V. Wright 04:25 The Complete O.V.Wright on HI Records Vol.1

7 Get It When I Want it Candi Staton 02:26 I'm Just A Prisoner

8 Your Love's So Good Lee Webber 02:57 The Heart Of Southern Soul Vol.1

9 Do it Again Lady Wray 03:55 Do It Again [Single]

10 Psychedelic Shack (Previously Unreleased Long Version) The Temptations 06:23 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 1

11 Carry The News Stone Foundation 06:28 Everybody, Anyone

12 Push Into The Night THE SOUL OF JOHN BLACK 03:59 Black John

13 04.One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis

14 Old Songs Betty Wright & The Roots 05:40 Betty Wright: The Movie

15 Everybody Turn Rasta Cymande 03:24 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

16 Humankind Alice Russell 04:42 My Favourite Letters

17 Utopia Keziah Jones 04:31 Captain Rugged

18 Fight So Hard The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra 10:00 Naming & Blaming

19 When I Get My Check ($, $, $) (feat. Chali 2na, The Gift of Gab & Joyo Velarde) Lyrics Born 03:35 Quite a Life

20 All Blues Free Spirits Brass Band 03:24 New Verses Please

21 Right On Barbara & Gwen 02:47 Absolute Funk Vol 4

22 Give A Damn Benny Gordon 02:55 The Sound Of Funk 3

23 Feeling Nice Clarence Curvan 03:17 Feeling Nice Vol 1: A Collection Of Superrare & Superheavy Funk 45s From The Late 60s & Early 70s

24 A Girl Can't Go By What She Hears Dee Edwards 02:18 Funk Superbowl

25 Uhh (part 1 & 2) Dyke & the Blazers 06:06 Mortimer Compilation

26 What Would It Be Like Freddie Wilson 03:21 Funk Project.How Good Is Good. Vol.3

27 Daddy love - part 1 Gi Gi 02:34 Absolute Funk

28 Mighty Mighty Jesse Anderson 02:17 VA Funk Bumps and Soul Shots Vol. 1

29 Natural High Bloodstone 04:53 Natural High