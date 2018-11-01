5 things to know for 11/2 - 11/8

1) Get out and vote, Louisiana! Voting Day is Tuesday, November 6. Find your polling place here and review sample ballots here before your head to the polls.

2) The New Orleans Jazz Museum is hosting a new exhibit opening on Thursday, November 8. Drumsville!: Evolution of the New Orleans Beat celebrates both the New Orleans Tricentennial and International Drum Month, along with the development of the drum kit in New Orleans and the ongoing evolution of rich local drumming traditions. The opening reception starts at 6p on Thursday with a performance from Uganda Roberts and Luther Gray, accompanied by renowned guitarist and banjoist Detroit Brooks.

3) The Algiers Folk Art Festival is happening on Saturday from 11a-7p at the Folk Art Zone & Blues Museum (207 Leboeuf).

4) The third annnual Second Line for Equal Justice is happening Saturday from 1-5p. Orleans Public Defenders will lead a parade through the streets to the steps of Criminal District Courthouse for a rally calling on decision makers to prioritize criminal justice reform, funding for public defense and an end to money bail. TBC and Big 6 Brass Bands will be on hand.

5) It was a busy October for WWOZ-- we live video streamed more than 3 dozen acts! Check out all the sets here.