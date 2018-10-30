Video: Sync Up - Podcasts, Playlists, and Radio

WWOZ was on hand to capture the latest Sync Up Workshop at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Center on Thursday, October 25. The topic of this month's workshop was 'Podcasts, Playlists, and Radio.'

The workshop features two presenters with wide-ranging experience in promoting music across multiple platforms: John Hammond, head of marketing and digital strategy for the Missing Piece Group, a marketing and publicity agency, management company and record label based in New Jersey; and Adam Lewis, co-founder of the Planetary Group, a radio promotion and online marketing company based in Boston and Los Angeles.