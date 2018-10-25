5 things to know for 10/26 - 11/1

1) If you love WWOZ yearround, now is the time to give back! It's the last day of our Fall Membership Drive and every member makes a difference for us. Join WWOZ now and we'll send you a cool thank you gift, plus a card for discounts at local businesses, both brick-and-mortar and online. Join us and become a member! And tune in all week long to hear the fantastic live performances happening in our studio. We've already welcomed Roderick Paulin, Willie Green III, Smoking Time Jazz Club, Unidos Do Swing, Sharon Martin, and LOTS more. See the recent video streams here.

2) It's a big Halloween weekend in New Orleans! Voodoo Fest is going on in City Park, Jim Monaghan’s 23rd Annual Halloween Parade is happening Friday (6p start), plus a ton of excellent shows around town, including Quintron and Miss Pussycat with JEFF the Brotherhood at One Eyed Jack's, The Iguanas at Circle Bar, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters + Tin Men at dba, and Galactic at Tipitina's. See the full listings for this week on the WWOZ Livewire.

3) BAT FEST! Audubon Nature Center is hosting Bat Fest on Saturday from 10a-4p with bat crafts, face painting, bat mascot, gardening for bats, bat week recipes, and much more. No entrance fee.

4) George French will be performing a free concert on Saturday night at the George and Joyce Wein New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Center! Shows at 8p and 9:30p. If you can't make it there in person, WWOZ will be live video streaming.

5) Congo Square Preservation Society is hosting the Blessing of the Drums and Marie Laveau Day on Sunday from 12-6p. The blessing will happen at 3p in Congo Square.