Tonight on '50s R&B with Neil Pellegrin

Tune in tonight, 7-10p, for an extra special edition of the '50s R&B Show! It's our fall membership drive and host Neil Pellegrin has some treats planned for the program. Former longtime WWOZ show host Jivin' Gene will join Neil in the studio, and together they'll share vintage WWOZ broadcast excerpts from 1987 and 1988 that haven't been heard by our audience since their original airings.

Neil will also be spinning several 45s from the collection of beloved New Orleans DJ Poppa Stoppa (Clarence Hamann), plus a touch of Halloween tunes, and a surprise guest!

The fun begins TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. on WWOZ 90.7 FM and wwoz.org! To pledge your support, give us a ring at 1.877.907.6999 or click here.