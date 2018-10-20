Rhythm Room Playlist 10/19/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 20th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     You' re All I Need To Get By     Booker T. & The MG's     03:50     
2     Believe I'll Shout (Gospel Jam)     Wilson Pickett     04:02     Funky Midnight Mover The Atlantic Studio Recordings (1962-1978) [Disc 6]
3     Something Is Missing     Holmes Brothers     03:14     Feed My Soul
4     too weak to fight     clarence carter     02:18     this is clarence carter/the dynamic clarence carter
5     i'm in a rocking mood     austin faithful     03:18     red dumb ball
6     Hittin On Nothing     Irma Thomas     02:11     Soul Deep - Vol. 3
7     Why Don't You Try Me (Checker 1206)     Maurice & Mac     02:21     What Am I Going To Do (Discography 1962-72)
8     The Best Thing You Ever Had     Candi Staton     02:28     Candi Staton
9     shake a tail feather     James & Bobby Purify     02:09     100% Purified Soul
10     Only a fool     Loleatta Holloway     02:36     The Hotlanta soul of Loleatta Holloway
11     Lonesome And Unwanted People     The Meters     04:40     Cabbage Alley
12     Storm Music     Gil Scott-Heron     05:00     Reflections
13     White Man     Macy Gray     03:14     Ruby
14     Dont Fool Yourself (feat. James Junior)     Speedometer     03:57     No Turning Back
15     I'm Thankful (Part 1)     Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra     04:03     I'm Thankful
16     The Same Love That Made Me Laugh     Jose James     03:19     Lean On Me
17     Use Me     Esther Phillips     03:53     Alone Again, Naturally
18     Kong     Neneh Cherry     04:25     Broken Politics
19     Nothing Can Stop Us     Soothsayers     03:50     Tradition
20     Suffering     Anthony Joseph     06:45     People of the Sun
21     Quebra Cabeça     Bixiga 70     05:00     Quebra Cabeça
22     Shock     Ana Tijoux     03:31     Shock
23     I Got 5 On It     Young Fellaz Brass Band     05:33     Swagger
24     Hit It And Quit It     Bobby Franklin's Insanity     02:35     Westbound Funk 1969-1976
25     dance man     keisa brown     02:29     let's boogaloo vol 5
26     It's L.B. Time     Joe Cobb     02:43     FUNKAPHONIX 1 - RAW & UNCUT FUNK 1968 - 1975
27     In Born Soul     Freddie Wilson     03:03     Westbound Funk 1969-1976
28     I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me), Pt. 1     James Brown     03:26     I Can't Stand Myself When You Touch Me
29     Don't Boom Boom     Lillian Hale     02:44     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
30     Funky to the Bone     Freddi / Henchi and the Soulsetters     03:45     Crown Princes of Funk: The Last Set
31     18_Not by bread alone     Kim Tomango     02:43     Rare funk liberation Vol 1
32     Lucky     Lewis Taylor     06:35     Lewis Taylor

