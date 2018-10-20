Rhythm Room Playlist 10/19/18

1 You' re All I Need To Get By Booker T. & The MG's 03:50

2 Believe I'll Shout (Gospel Jam) Wilson Pickett 04:02 Funky Midnight Mover The Atlantic Studio Recordings (1962-1978) [Disc 6]

3 Something Is Missing Holmes Brothers 03:14 Feed My Soul

4 too weak to fight clarence carter 02:18 this is clarence carter/the dynamic clarence carter

5 i'm in a rocking mood austin faithful 03:18 red dumb ball

6 Hittin On Nothing Irma Thomas 02:11 Soul Deep - Vol. 3

7 Why Don't You Try Me (Checker 1206) Maurice & Mac 02:21 What Am I Going To Do (Discography 1962-72)

8 The Best Thing You Ever Had Candi Staton 02:28 Candi Staton

9 shake a tail feather James & Bobby Purify 02:09 100% Purified Soul

10 Only a fool Loleatta Holloway 02:36 The Hotlanta soul of Loleatta Holloway

11 Lonesome And Unwanted People The Meters 04:40 Cabbage Alley

12 Storm Music Gil Scott-Heron 05:00 Reflections

13 White Man Macy Gray 03:14 Ruby

14 Dont Fool Yourself (feat. James Junior) Speedometer 03:57 No Turning Back

15 I'm Thankful (Part 1) Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:03 I'm Thankful

16 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Jose James 03:19 Lean On Me

17 Use Me Esther Phillips 03:53 Alone Again, Naturally

18 Kong Neneh Cherry 04:25 Broken Politics

19 Nothing Can Stop Us Soothsayers 03:50 Tradition

20 Suffering Anthony Joseph 06:45 People of the Sun

21 Quebra Cabeça Bixiga 70 05:00 Quebra Cabeça

22 Shock Ana Tijoux 03:31 Shock

23 I Got 5 On It Young Fellaz Brass Band 05:33 Swagger

24 Hit It And Quit It Bobby Franklin's Insanity 02:35 Westbound Funk 1969-1976

25 dance man keisa brown 02:29 let's boogaloo vol 5

26 It's L.B. Time Joe Cobb 02:43 FUNKAPHONIX 1 - RAW & UNCUT FUNK 1968 - 1975

27 In Born Soul Freddie Wilson 03:03 Westbound Funk 1969-1976

28 I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me), Pt. 1 James Brown 03:26 I Can't Stand Myself When You Touch Me

29 Don't Boom Boom Lillian Hale 02:44 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

30 Funky to the Bone Freddi / Henchi and the Soulsetters 03:45 Crown Princes of Funk: The Last Set

31 18_Not by bread alone Kim Tomango 02:43 Rare funk liberation Vol 1

32 Lucky Lewis Taylor 06:35 Lewis Taylor