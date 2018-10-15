Morning Set 10/15/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 15th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Rainy Night In Georgia Cornell Dupree 04:09 I'm Alright (2011)
2 Sombrero Sam Charles Lloyd 05:18 Dream Weaver
3 Medley:Take The A Train-Perdido Chico Hamilton 03:38 Complete Pacific Jazz CD 6
4 Just Like A Woman David Newman 04:33 House Of David
5 Since I Don't Have You Tamiko Jones 03:10 Tamiko Jones in Muscle Shoals
6 Pie Eyue's Blues (Alternate Take) Duke Ellington 03:31 Blues In Orbit
7 A Time and a Place Junior Mance 05:07 I Believe to My Soul
8 African Marketplace Abdullah Ibrahim 05:23 Cape Town Songs: The Very Best of Abdullah Ibrahim
9 B2 - You Make Me Feel Brand New Ernest Ranglin 05:42 Ranglypso
10 I Pity The Fool merl saunders 03:13 Soul Groovin'
11 Feeling Good Victory 05:42 It's A New Dawn
12 Cool Struttin' Ray Bryant 04:51 In the Cut
13 Afropean Courtney Pine 04:18 Transition In Tradition
14 Eastern Standard Time Western Standard Time 05:04 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites
15 Manchild Nat Adderley 02:46 Sayin' Somethin'
16 Human Nature Miles Davis 04:30 You're Under Arrest
17 Diamonds Y'Akoto 03:33 BabyBlues
18 Slipping Into Darkness RAMSEY LEWIS 06:16 1973 - (Newly Recorded All-Time Non-Stop) Golden Hits
19 05 Afrika Te'Amir 03:41 Abyssina EP
20 Too High Mountain Mocha Kilimanjaro 03:48 温故知新 [Taking A Lesson From The Past]
21 Fela Afrodyssey Orchestra 04:52 In The Land Of Aou Tila
22 Soldier Of Love Sade 05:59 Soldier Of Love
23 congo bongo fania all stars 08:52
24 Soul Serenade The Roy Meriwther Trio 02:49 Soul Knight
25 Haitian Fight Song (Mingus) New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 04:52 New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble
26 silent force cedric 'im' brooks 06:23 united africa
27 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox 05:41 Medusa
28 Blue's Crib Isaac Hayes 05:16 Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
29 A Love Supreme/Exodus Rebel Tumbao 06:10 Rebel Tumbao
30 The Grain Store Jake Mason Trio 05:34 The Stranger In The Mirror
31 Roy The King Time Grove 03:19
32 Cantaloupe Island Nik Turner's Fantastic Allstars 05:20 Kubano Kickasso
33 Yekatit Mulatu Astatke, Black Jesus Experience 05:37 Cradle of Humanity
34 The Serpents Mouth Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 04:49 The Serpent's Mouth
35 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition
36 Lafayette Kansas City Band 04:04 Kansas City

