Morning Set 10/15/18

1 Rainy Night In Georgia Cornell Dupree 04:09 I'm Alright (2011)

2 Sombrero Sam Charles Lloyd 05:18 Dream Weaver

3 Medley:Take The A Train-Perdido Chico Hamilton 03:38 Complete Pacific Jazz CD 6

4 Just Like A Woman David Newman 04:33 House Of David

5 Since I Don't Have You Tamiko Jones 03:10 Tamiko Jones in Muscle Shoals

6 Pie Eyue's Blues (Alternate Take) Duke Ellington 03:31 Blues In Orbit

7 A Time and a Place Junior Mance 05:07 I Believe to My Soul

8 African Marketplace Abdullah Ibrahim 05:23 Cape Town Songs: The Very Best of Abdullah Ibrahim

9 B2 - You Make Me Feel Brand New Ernest Ranglin 05:42 Ranglypso

10 I Pity The Fool merl saunders 03:13 Soul Groovin'

11 Feeling Good Victory 05:42 It's A New Dawn

12 Cool Struttin' Ray Bryant 04:51 In the Cut

13 Afropean Courtney Pine 04:18 Transition In Tradition

14 Eastern Standard Time Western Standard Time 05:04 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites

15 Manchild Nat Adderley 02:46 Sayin' Somethin'

16 Human Nature Miles Davis 04:30 You're Under Arrest

17 Diamonds Y'Akoto 03:33 BabyBlues

18 Slipping Into Darkness RAMSEY LEWIS 06:16 1973 - (Newly Recorded All-Time Non-Stop) Golden Hits

19 05 Afrika Te'Amir 03:41 Abyssina EP

20 Too High Mountain Mocha Kilimanjaro 03:48 温故知新 [Taking A Lesson From The Past]

21 Fela Afrodyssey Orchestra 04:52 In The Land Of Aou Tila

22 Soldier Of Love Sade 05:59 Soldier Of Love

23 congo bongo fania all stars 08:52

24 Soul Serenade The Roy Meriwther Trio 02:49 Soul Knight

25 Haitian Fight Song (Mingus) New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 04:52 New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble

26 silent force cedric 'im' brooks 06:23 united africa

27 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox 05:41 Medusa

28 Blue's Crib Isaac Hayes 05:16 Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky

29 A Love Supreme/Exodus Rebel Tumbao 06:10 Rebel Tumbao

30 The Grain Store Jake Mason Trio 05:34 The Stranger In The Mirror

31 Roy The King Time Grove 03:19

32 Cantaloupe Island Nik Turner's Fantastic Allstars 05:20 Kubano Kickasso

33 Yekatit Mulatu Astatke, Black Jesus Experience 05:37 Cradle of Humanity

34 The Serpents Mouth Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 04:49 The Serpent's Mouth

35 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition

36 Lafayette Kansas City Band 04:04 Kansas City