The New Orleans City Council again recognized former WWOZ and WRBH General Manager and saxophonist Tim Green earlier this month. On October 4, representatives from both stations, plus Cyril and Gaynielle Neville, and other family and friends gathered in the council chamber to honor the life and legacy of the late musician. That weekend, WRBH dedicated theirĀ building (3606 Magazine Street) to him. Best wishes to WRBH and here's to fond memories of Tim.