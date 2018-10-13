Rhythm Room Playlist 10/12/18

1 Papa's got a brand new bag Sugar Loaf 02:17 Soul Strutting

2 How_Do_I_Get_There Don Bryant 03:57 Don't Give Up On Love

3 We Shall Overcome Toots & the Maytals 03:28 Bla.Bla.Bla

4 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser

5 Can't Find Nobody Percy Wiggins 02:48 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 14: Don't Mess With My Money

6 don't let the love light leave carla thomas 02:27 more from the other side of the trax - stax-volt 45rpm rarities 1960-1968

7 6 - I Got The Will Otis Redding 02:51 Tell the Truth

8 She Shot A Whole In My Soul Clifford Curry 02:28 She Shot A Hole In My Soul

9 Baby Cakes Maxine Brown 02:32 Mojo Music Guide, Vol. 3: Raw Soul

10 A Knife And A Fork Kip Anderson 03:14 Chess Club Rhythm & Soul

11 War Is Coming War 06:51 Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock

12 02 Love Thief Lucinda Slim 02:32 Lucinda Slim

13 Get into Something The Isley Brothers 07:22 Get Into Something

14 Promised Myself SHEMEKIA COPELAND 05:20 America's Child

15 04. Believe copy Black Merda 04:31 Believe

16 Who Is He Jose James 03:44 Lean On Me

17 Unfinished Sympathy Massive Attack 05:09 Blue Lines

18 Goodnight Rico Soothsayers 03:50 Tradition

19 Dealings Anthony Joseph 07:17 People of the Sun

20 California Love feat. Cory Henry Sly5thAve 06:23 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre

21 Ariya (Afrobeat Straight Mix) Tony Allen 07:40 Various Artists - The Shrine / Afrodigital

22 Last Train Graham Central Station 03:39 Now Do U Wanta Dance

23 Your Mama Wants Ya Back Betty Davis 03:25 This Is It

24 Pretty Pimpin' Willie Chocolate Milk 04:02 Action Speaks Louder Than Words

25 (I'd Walk a) Funky Mile The Grits 03:48 Make A Sound

26 HOT STUFF with AFRIKA BAMBAATAA, CHARLIE FUNK & DEEJAY SNOOP THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS 03:02 SHOWDOWN (Mocambo Records MLP 1008)

27 Doin' It To Death THE BO-KEYS 06:29 The Royal Sessions

28 All Because Of A Woman Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 05:31 To Be True '75