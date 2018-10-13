Rhythm Room Playlist 10/12/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 13th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Papa's got a brand new bag     Sugar Loaf     02:17     Soul Strutting
2     How_Do_I_Get_There     Don Bryant     03:57     Don't Give Up On Love
3     We Shall Overcome     Toots & the Maytals     03:28     Bla.Bla.Bla
4     I Can't Do Without You     Doris Duke     02:11     I'm A Loser
5     Can't Find Nobody     Percy Wiggins     02:48     Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 14: Don't Mess With My Money
6     don't let the love light leave     carla thomas     02:27     more from the other side of the trax - stax-volt 45rpm rarities 1960-1968
7     6 - I Got The Will     Otis Redding     02:51     Tell the Truth
8     She Shot A Whole In My Soul     Clifford Curry     02:28     She Shot A Hole In My Soul
9     Baby Cakes     Maxine Brown     02:32     Mojo Music Guide, Vol. 3: Raw Soul
10     A Knife And A Fork     Kip Anderson     03:14     Chess Club Rhythm & Soul
11     War Is Coming     War     06:51     Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock
12     02 Love Thief     Lucinda Slim     02:32     Lucinda Slim
13     Get into Something     The Isley Brothers     07:22     Get Into Something
14     Promised Myself     SHEMEKIA COPELAND     05:20     America's Child
15     04. Believe copy     Black Merda     04:31     Believe
16     Who Is He     Jose James     03:44     Lean On Me
17     Unfinished Sympathy     Massive Attack     05:09     Blue Lines
18     Goodnight Rico     Soothsayers     03:50     Tradition
19     Dealings     Anthony Joseph     07:17     People of the Sun
20     California Love feat. Cory Henry     Sly5thAve     06:23     The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
21     Ariya (Afrobeat Straight Mix)     Tony Allen     07:40     Various Artists - The Shrine / Afrodigital
22     Last Train     Graham Central Station     03:39     Now Do U Wanta Dance
23     Your Mama Wants Ya Back     Betty Davis     03:25     This Is It
24     Pretty Pimpin' Willie     Chocolate Milk     04:02     Action Speaks Louder Than Words
25     (I'd Walk a) Funky Mile     The Grits     03:48     Make A Sound
26     HOT STUFF with AFRIKA BAMBAATAA, CHARLIE FUNK & DEEJAY SNOOP     THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS     03:02     SHOWDOWN (Mocambo Records MLP 1008)
27     Doin' It To Death     THE BO-KEYS     06:29     The Royal Sessions
28     All Because Of A Woman     Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes     05:31     To Be True '75

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.