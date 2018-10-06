Boo Carre Halloween Haunt + Krewe of Boo parade Oct. 20

The 10th annual Boo Carre Halloween Haunt will return to Dutch Alley on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 11a-6p. This year’s festival will include live music on the Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage, children’s arts and crafts, trick-or-treating throughout the French Market District, and culminate with the passing of the Halloween parade, Krewe of Boo.

Performance schedule is as follows:

11a Johnette Downing

12:15p Gabriel Amargant Marzo Quartet

1:30p Bamzy Baby Productions

2:45p Uptown Music Theater

4p Marine Forces Reserve Band

5:15p Arrowhead Band/Spooky Second Line

The Krewe of Boo parade starts at 6:30p and features 400 costumed riders on 16 floats and includes approximately 30 Mardi Gras dance troupes. The parade lines up on Elysian Fields Avenue and follows N. Peters and Decatur Streets along the river heading uptown past Jackson Square. At Canal Street, the parade makes hard right turn and continues to Burgundy Street where it U-turns and comes all the way back to Tchoupitoulas Street. It follows Tchoupitoulas Street all the way to Andrew Higgins Drive.

The French Market will be distributing Boo Carre branded reusable bags to children in costume that attend the festival to use while trick-or-treating at participating French Market, Farmers Market, and Upper Pontalba shops.

More info available from the French Market and Krewe of Boo.