Jazz Fest Crafts Applications open, due 11/27

Call for entries! The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will begin accepting crafts applications for 2019 on Monday, October 8 at 12:01a. Jazz Fest 2019 is happening April 26 to May 5.

The Festival will once again showcase three unique craft areas:

Congo Square African Marketplace: features unique, handcrafted artwork that reflects cultural influences seen throughout the African Diaspora. Presentations by artists and vendors resonate with the rich African-Caribbean cultural legacy in Congo Square.

Contemporary Crafts: presents work by both Louisiana and the nation’s most talented contemporary artists. It features original, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind designs and accepts applicants from all crafts media and disciplines.

Louisiana Marketplace: introduces Festivalgoers to a variety of handcrafted works by only Louisiana artisans and craftspeople. The Marketplace showcases works that express various aspects of the state’s unique cultural heritage.

Applications are available at nojazzfest.com/crafts. The application fee is $30. Artists may submit an application to more than one craft area, but may exhibit in ONLY ONE craft area of the Festival. ONLY Congo Square allows vending of handcrafted imports.

For more information, email craftsadmin@nojazzfest.com and specifiy the craft department(s) needed: Congo, Contemporary, or Louisiana Marketplace.