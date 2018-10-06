Rhythm Room Playlist 10/05/18

1 Dark of the Moon Jackie Mittoo 02:38 Studio 1 So 3016

2 Jordan River World Wonders 03:46 Don't Give Up

3 That's What Friends Are For Staple Singers 04:06 Be What You Are

4 Doggin' Me Around Albert Washington 02:17 Blues & Soul Man

5 Without My Love Little Roy 03:32 Live On

6 it sure was fun doris duke 02:43 45

7 Can You Dig It Ural Thomas 02:29 Pain Game

8 The Nitty Gritty Gladys Knight & The Pips 03:04 Nitty Gritty

9 Dog (Part 1) Jimmy McCracklin 02:56 The Soul Of Minit Records

10 One Part Love - Two Parts Pain (Atlantic 2728) Sam & Dave 03:10 I Got Everything I Need (Singles + More 1962-77)

11 Answer Me, My Love Swamp Dogg 02:54 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

12 Mother's Son Curtis Mayfield 06:06 Got To Find A Way

13 Something's Got A Hold On Me Leela James 03:21 Loving You More... In The Spirit Of Etta James

14 Better Off Dead Jose James 04:50 Lean On Me

15 Give The Man A Hand Stone Foundation 06:40 Everybody, Anyone

16 Light Years Ahead Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:28 Tortured Soul

17 Buddha Macy Gray 04:13 Ruby

18 How Long Black Roots 04:58 Take It

19 Crockett Theme Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 03:52 The Serpent's Mouth

20 afro instrumental orlando julius and the afro sounders 05:45 orlando julius and the afro sounders

21 Brooklyn Youngblood Brass Band 06:52 20 Years Young

22 Confidence Candi Staton 04:43 Unstoppable

23 This Old World (Visitors Mix) Mudbone feat. Nadirah X 03:53 Fresh Mud

24 Cookies Will Get You Junie Morrison 03:24 The Westbound Years - Ohio Players & P-Funk Keyboard

25 Verbal Penetration Jesse Johnson 04:36 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II

26 Fatbackin' Fatback Band 03:15 Dope Funk, Pyschedelic Soul And Acid Jazz From NYC '70-'74

27 Shot Gun Slim Dyke & the Blazers 02:20 Mortimer Compilation

28 Supershine #9 Osaka Monaurail 02:39 Amen, Brother

29 'Cause I love you Lenny Williams 07:10 Spark of love