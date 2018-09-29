5 things to know for 10/5 - 10/11

1) Treme Fall Festival is this weekend. Events include a patron party on Friday night, the street festival on Saturday, and the Gospel Mass and concert on Sunday. Held in the area around St. Augustine Church (1210 Governor Nicholls), this year's performers for the street festival portion include Kid Merv & All That Jazz, Batiste Father & Sons, Treme All-Stars, Kenny Neal, John Boutte, Hot 8 Brass Band, and Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers. Music starts at 11a on Saturday.

2) The WWOZ Vinyl Sale is on Saturday! We're culling our collection of LPs! Albums from the WWOZ music library will be available for purchase on Saturday, October 6 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Gallery (1205 N. Rampart). There's a $5 admission charge from 9-11a, then free admission thereafter. The sale ends at 4p. Come out and get a piece of WWOZ history. Happy hunting!

3) Beignet Fest returns to City Park on Saturday. Try the best in sweet and savory beignets from vendors from across the city. Plus, live music from Original Pinettes Brass Band, Eric Lindell, Soul Project, Imagination Movers, and the Confetti Park Players. The festival runs from 10a-6p and features more than 30 kinds of beignets.

4) A few more festin' options this weekend: Japan Fest at the New Orleans Museum of Art, Saturday 10a-4p; Algiers Fest featuring Jon Cleary Band with Walter Wolfman Washington, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Hot 8, and Little Freddie King on Saturday 11a-7p; and Muffuletta Fest in Metairie on Sunday 10a-8p.

5) A few highlights from the week at WWOZ: Jon Cleary live at WWOZ, Marc Stone live at WWOZ, Detroit and Kanako Brooks live at WWOZ.