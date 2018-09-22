5 things to know for 9/28 - 10/4

1) Get that belly ready because the Thai Food Fair is happening Sunday, September 30 from 9a-4p at the Wat Wimuttayaram Buddhist Temple of Louisiana (1601 Stanton Rd.).

2) If Thai food isn't your thing, head out to the West Bank Bridge Park in Luling (13825 River Rd.) for Alligator Festival, happening Friday through Sunday. The Alligator Festival is a yearly festival put on by The Rotary Club of St. Charles Parish as their main fundraiser to help fund college scholarships for local youth. Play with baby alligators, shop the arts and crafts mall, enjoy cajun cuisine, hop on the carnival rides, and listen to live music.

3) Bogalusa Blues Fest returns with a powerhouse lineup this weekend in Bogalusa, LA. Bobby Rush, Sonny Landreth, and Ruthie Foster will headline. Other performers include Vasti Jackson, Kenny Neal, Serabee, Chris Leblanc, and Big Daddy O.

4) The Soul Rebels will perform at this week's free Wednesdays on the Point concert in Algiers.

5) A few highlights from our recent video streams and the 2-week archive: Jesuit High School Jazz Band on School Groove, Alexey Marti Sextet at the Jazz & Heritage Center, Trevarri Huff-Boone at WWOZ, Jon Cleary on The Kitchen Sink Tuesday night, and on Wednesday's Jazz From The French Market, sub Tom Roche played original 10" modern jazz pressings from the earliest days of LP/microgroove technology, all in the original 60+ years old format.