Rhythm Room Playlist 09/21/18

1 theme from shaft the dutch rhythm steel & showband 02:46 soul, steel & show

2 Freedom for the Stallion Amy Helm 03:23 This Too Shall Light

3 This Is My Country The Impressions 02:51 This Is My Country

4 You Hurt My Soul Joe Higgs 02:01 Trojan Bob Marley & Friends ..

5 Ghost Of Myself Sandra Phillips 03:10 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

6 the road of love [duane allman version] clarence carter 02:57 this is clarence carter/the dynamic clarence carter

7 Loevy Dovey Otis Redding 02:38 King & Queen

8 Mama Said Quiet Elegance 03:05 Soul Searchin': Finding Gold In Memphis 68-79 Hi Records

9 My Weakness Is You Edwin Starr 02:39 Soul Master & 25 Miles

10 Soul Brother, Soul Sister The Capitols 02:56 People Get Up: Original House Party Funk & Get Down Jazz

11 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1

12 New York City Life Wilson, Tony 05:45 I Like Your Style

13 Plastic Man The Temptations 06:00 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2

14 Head Above The Water Tuomo 05:07 Reaches Out For You

15 Big Brother Stevie Wonder 03:34 Talking Book (Original)

16 Don't You Fool With My Soul (Parts 1 & 2) Johnnie Taylor 05:44 Super Taylor

17 The Bridge The Last Poets 03:32 Understand What Black Is

18 Shrinking Violet Kinny 03:18 Can't Kill a Dame With Soul

19 La Buena Fe Kokolo 03:47 100 Fevers - Name Your Price Album

20 Stoned Macy Gray 04:10 The Way

21 04 - Orunmilá Abeokuta 06:23 Agô EP

22 Lou-E-Zee-YANAA The Apples 05:56 Buzzin' About

23 I Zimbra Talking Heads 03:10

24 Love Chuck Brown 04:01 By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown

25 Bail Out Maxayn 04:32 Bail Out For Fun!

26 Bootzilla Bootsy's Rubber Band 05:42 Bootsy? Player Of The Year

27 Fruit Basket Osaka Monaurail 06:12 Riptide

28 Headquarters [Vocal] (International Brothers 902) Bobby Byrd 03:11 The Way I Feel (Complete 45s Discography 1963-80)

29 DonT Give_Up_On_Love Don_Bryant 05:07 DonT Give_Up_On_Love