Rhythm Room Playlist 09/21/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 22nd, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     theme from shaft     the dutch rhythm steel & showband     02:46     soul, steel & show
2     Freedom for the Stallion     Amy Helm     03:23     This Too Shall Light
3     This Is My Country     The Impressions     02:51     This Is My Country
4     You Hurt My Soul     Joe Higgs     02:01     Trojan Bob Marley & Friends ..
5     Ghost Of Myself     Sandra Phillips     03:10     Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls
6     the road of love [duane allman version]     clarence carter     02:57     this is clarence carter/the dynamic clarence carter
7     Loevy Dovey     Otis Redding     02:38     King & Queen
8     Mama Said     Quiet Elegance     03:05     Soul Searchin': Finding Gold In Memphis 68-79 Hi Records
9     My Weakness Is You     Edwin Starr     02:39     Soul Master & 25 Miles
10     Soul Brother, Soul Sister     The Capitols     02:56     People Get Up: Original House Party Funk & Get Down Jazz
11     Most of the Time     Bettye LaVette     05:17     Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1
12     New York City Life     Wilson, Tony     05:45     I Like Your Style
13     Plastic Man     The Temptations     06:00     Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2
14     Head Above The Water     Tuomo     05:07     Reaches Out For You
15     Big Brother     Stevie Wonder     03:34     Talking Book (Original)
16     Don't You Fool With My Soul (Parts 1 & 2)     Johnnie Taylor     05:44     Super Taylor
17     The Bridge     The Last Poets     03:32     Understand What Black Is
18     Shrinking Violet     Kinny     03:18     Can't Kill a Dame With Soul
19     La Buena Fe     Kokolo     03:47     100 Fevers - Name Your Price Album
20     Stoned     Macy Gray     04:10     The Way
21     04 - Orunmilá     Abeokuta     06:23     Agô EP
22     Lou-E-Zee-YANAA     The Apples     05:56     Buzzin' About
23     I Zimbra     Talking Heads     03:10     
24     Love     Chuck Brown     04:01     By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown
25     Bail Out     Maxayn     04:32     Bail Out For Fun!
26     Bootzilla     Bootsy's Rubber Band     05:42     Bootsy? Player Of The Year
27     Fruit Basket     Osaka Monaurail     06:12     Riptide
28     Headquarters [Vocal] (International Brothers 902)     Bobby Byrd     03:11     The Way I Feel (Complete 45s Discography 1963-80)
29     DonT Give_Up_On_Love     Don_Bryant     05:07     DonT Give_Up_On_Love

