The Life & Times of Jimmy Beasley: Tues. 7-10p

Tune in Tuesday, May 29 to hear the '50s R&B Show with host Neil Pellegrin. He'll be featuring the life and music of legendary hitmaker and fan-favorite, Jimmy Beasley, during his 7-10p slot. Neil shares:

"After recording roughly two dozen masterful sides for Modern Records in the mid to late '50s (and returning to the label for one further session in 1965), Jimmy's musical efforts were few and far between in the subsequent decades. The liner notes to a 2002 compilation CD of Beasley's recorded works painted a grimpicture of his health, even suggesting that he may not be around to see the release of the disc.

"In 2015, I decided to take a shot in the dark and, after some digging, was elated to discover that this musical idol of mine was still very much alive! In June of that year, I contacted him for an interview and was delighted to find that his memories of his career were vivid and that he had a gift for conveying those memories in a very charming and captivating way. Among the topics we covered were his upbringing in Kansas City, the influence of country music on his musical development, his pre-music exploits as a boxer, life as a touring musician in the 1950s, recording at Cosimo Matassa's studio in New Orleans in 1956, and much more.

"This will likely mark the first time ever that an interview of Jimmy Beasley will be heard by the public. The show begins at 7p with the Beasley segment kicking off around 7:15p (central time) and running for about 90 minutes."