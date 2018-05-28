Morning Set 05/28/18

1 All My Trials Charles Lloyd & The Marvels 05:01 I Long To See You

2 African Mailman (2014 - Remaster) Nina Simone 03:13 Mood Indigo: The Complete Bethlehem Singles

3 Born To Lose Gary Burton 02:45 Tennessee Firebird

4 Never Can Say Goodbye David T. Walker 04:05 David T. Walker

5 Mood Indigo Morris Nanton 07:27 Something We've Got

6 Breezin' Gabor Szabo 03:12 High Contrast

7 After Hours Ray Bryant Trio 06:30 Play The Blues

8 Didjeridoo Duke Ellington 03:42 The Afro-Eurasian Eclipse

9 Ain't No Sunshine Bettye LaVette 03:10 Change Is Gonna Come Sessions

10 Dolphin Dance Jazz Jamaica Allstars 08:48 Massive

11 The Village Caller Johnny Lytle 04:40 Everything Must Change

12 yakhal' inkomo mankunku quartet 08:56 yakhal' inkomo

13 Harlem River Drive Bobbi Humphrey 07:51 Blacks And Blues

14 50 ways to leave your lover Tok Tok Tok 03:42 I Wish

15 Congolese Children RANDY WESTON 02:39 Highlife

16 Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan) Mel Davis 08:36 Revealed

17 06 - Dat Dere Bobby Timmons 05:27 Soul Walk

18 Shadow Clan Shogun Orchestra 06:24 Black Lotus

19 Rascallity Dorothy Ashby 03:55 In A Minor Groove

20 i'm wishin' lorez alexandria 03:02 living in the streets 3

21 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers

22 easy snappin rico rodriguez 03:57 that man is forward (reissue 1998)

23 Evolution Menagerie 07:45 The Arrow of Time

24 07_Ambienti Calibro 35 03:07 Wave

25 I've Changed Natalia M. King 02:53 Soulblazz

26 People make the world go 'round Monty Alexander 05:13 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie

27 Timelapse Hackney Colliery Band 03:55 Sharpener

28 Peanut Vendor Fania All Stars 05:01 Rhythm Machine

29 Baztan Makala Jazz Funk Band 05:33 Xake!

30 bullitt (end title) Lalo Shifrin 02:39 Bullitt

31 04-Papyrus Idris Ackamoor and the Pyramids 07:42 An Angel Fell

32 Gotta Be Funky Monk Higgins 04:25 Heavyweight

33 Subterranean Homesick Blues Ben Sidran 03:40 Pawking Metaws - Subterranean Homseick Blues - 30 Great Versions

34 Bei's Bossa Bei Bei & Shawn Lee 03:44 Into The Wind

35 Carnival Horns (feat. Julito Padron) Mista Savona 04:17 Havana Meets Kingston

36 Moten Swing Charlie Shavers and Maxine Sullivan 06:13 The Complete Charlie Shavers with Maxine Sullivan