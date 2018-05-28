Morning Set 05/28/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 28th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     All My Trials     Charles Lloyd & The Marvels     05:01     I Long To See You
2     African Mailman (2014 - Remaster)     Nina Simone     03:13     Mood Indigo: The Complete Bethlehem Singles
3     Born To Lose     Gary Burton     02:45     Tennessee Firebird
4     Never Can Say Goodbye     David T. Walker     04:05     David T. Walker
5     Mood Indigo     Morris Nanton     07:27     Something We've Got
6     Breezin'     Gabor Szabo     03:12     High Contrast
7     After Hours     Ray Bryant Trio     06:30     Play The Blues
8     Didjeridoo     Duke Ellington     03:42     The Afro-Eurasian Eclipse
9     Ain't No Sunshine     Bettye LaVette     03:10     Change Is Gonna Come Sessions
10     Dolphin Dance     Jazz Jamaica Allstars     08:48     Massive
11     The Village Caller     Johnny Lytle     04:40     Everything Must Change
12     yakhal' inkomo     mankunku quartet     08:56     yakhal' inkomo
13     Harlem River Drive     Bobbi Humphrey     07:51     Blacks And Blues
14     50 ways to leave your lover     Tok Tok Tok     03:42     I Wish
15     Congolese Children     RANDY WESTON     02:39     Highlife
16     Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan)     Mel Davis     08:36     Revealed
17     06 - Dat Dere     Bobby Timmons     05:27     Soul Walk
18     Shadow Clan     Shogun Orchestra     06:24     Black Lotus
19     Rascallity     Dorothy Ashby     03:55     In A Minor Groove
20     i'm wishin'     lorez alexandria     03:02     living in the streets 3
21     Ten Ten     African Jazz Pioneers     04:07     The African Jazz Pioneers
22     easy snappin     rico rodriguez     03:57     that man is forward (reissue 1998)
23     Evolution     Menagerie     07:45     The Arrow of Time
24     07_Ambienti     Calibro 35     03:07     Wave
25     I've Changed     Natalia M. King     02:53     Soulblazz
26     People make the world go 'round     Monty Alexander     05:13     Monty Meets Sly And Robbie
27     Timelapse     Hackney Colliery Band     03:55     Sharpener
28     Peanut Vendor     Fania All Stars     05:01     Rhythm Machine
29     Baztan     Makala Jazz Funk Band     05:33     Xake!
30     bullitt (end title)     Lalo Shifrin     02:39     Bullitt
31     04-Papyrus     Idris Ackamoor and the Pyramids     07:42     An Angel Fell
32     Gotta Be Funky     Monk Higgins     04:25     Heavyweight
33     Subterranean Homesick Blues     Ben Sidran     03:40     Pawking Metaws - Subterranean Homseick Blues - 30 Great Versions
34     Bei's Bossa     Bei Bei & Shawn Lee     03:44     Into The Wind
35     Carnival Horns (feat. Julito Padron)     Mista Savona     04:17     Havana Meets Kingston
36     Moten Swing     Charlie Shavers and Maxine Sullivan     06:13     The Complete Charlie Shavers with Maxine Sullivan

