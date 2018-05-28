Morning Set 05/28/18

1 All My Trials Charles Lloyd & The Marvels 05:01 I Long To See You
2 African Mailman (2014 - Remaster) Nina Simone 03:13 Mood Indigo: The Complete Bethlehem Singles
3 Born To Lose Gary Burton 02:45 Tennessee Firebird
4 Never Can Say Goodbye David T. Walker 04:05 David T. Walker
5 Mood Indigo Morris Nanton 07:27 Something We've Got
6 Breezin' Gabor Szabo 03:12 High Contrast
7 After Hours Ray Bryant Trio 06:30 Play The Blues
8 Didjeridoo Duke Ellington 03:42 The Afro-Eurasian Eclipse
9 Ain't No Sunshine Bettye LaVette 03:10 Change Is Gonna Come Sessions
10 Dolphin Dance Jazz Jamaica Allstars 08:48 Massive
11 The Village Caller Johnny Lytle 04:40 Everything Must Change
12 yakhal' inkomo mankunku quartet 08:56 yakhal' inkomo
13 Harlem River Drive Bobbi Humphrey 07:51 Blacks And Blues
14 50 ways to leave your lover Tok Tok Tok 03:42 I Wish
15 Congolese Children RANDY WESTON 02:39 Highlife
16 Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan) Mel Davis 08:36 Revealed
17 06 - Dat Dere Bobby Timmons 05:27 Soul Walk
18 Shadow Clan Shogun Orchestra 06:24 Black Lotus
19 Rascallity Dorothy Ashby 03:55 In A Minor Groove
20 i'm wishin' lorez alexandria 03:02 living in the streets 3
21 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers
22 easy snappin rico rodriguez 03:57 that man is forward (reissue 1998)
23 Evolution Menagerie 07:45 The Arrow of Time
24 07_Ambienti Calibro 35 03:07 Wave
25 I've Changed Natalia M. King 02:53 Soulblazz
26 People make the world go 'round Monty Alexander 05:13 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie
27 Timelapse Hackney Colliery Band 03:55 Sharpener
28 Peanut Vendor Fania All Stars 05:01 Rhythm Machine
29 Baztan Makala Jazz Funk Band 05:33 Xake!
30 bullitt (end title) Lalo Shifrin 02:39 Bullitt
31 04-Papyrus Idris Ackamoor and the Pyramids 07:42 An Angel Fell
32 Gotta Be Funky Monk Higgins 04:25 Heavyweight
33 Subterranean Homesick Blues Ben Sidran 03:40 Pawking Metaws - Subterranean Homseick Blues - 30 Great Versions
34 Bei's Bossa Bei Bei & Shawn Lee 03:44 Into The Wind
35 Carnival Horns (feat. Julito Padron) Mista Savona 04:17 Havana Meets Kingston
36 Moten Swing Charlie Shavers and Maxine Sullivan 06:13 The Complete Charlie Shavers with Maxine Sullivan