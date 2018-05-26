Ol' Man River's day 2 at DelFest

The second day of DelFest was a sunshiny delight with temperatures in the mid 80's and blue skies over north western Maryland. Making the perfect setting for some great bluegrass music. My day would start Joe Craven & the Sometimers, Joe is the MC of the festival and was a longtime member of David Grisman's band. He just released a new CD "Garcia Songbook" and the set was full of Jerry Garcia compositions as well as couple of traditional tunes. The band included his son on drums and his daughter on vocals. It's the first time I saw a suitcase as a bass drum. (see photo) Then I was off to see Mountain Ride a Pennsylvania bluegrass quintet that kept it close to traditional but really jam it out at times. their set include originals as well as sme bluegrass standards. Third up would be a very intimate set with the Bryan sutton Band in the Music Hall. Bryan is the guitar player for Hot Rize who you may have seen turning in a stellar set at Jazz Fest this year. Bryan is an incredible flat picker and Grammy award winner and nine time International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of the year. His set was a blend of standards and originals and even got a little jazzy at times. Then it was back to the Potomac stage for Birds of Chicago a quintet who offered up a set of healing , communal and celebratory Americana music. They are led banjo player and vocalist Allison Russell and guitarist JT Nero. they left the crowd feeling really uplifted. Asheville based Jon Stickley Trio was next up for me. Jon is an incredible flat picker his band offered a blend of gypsy jazz and bluegrass with a touch of hip-hop. He would appear at the end of the night with Greensky Bluegrass for an incredible finale of wonderful day.

Next up was the Dawg trio featuring David Grisman his son Sam and Danny Barnes in a over packed Music Hall which could not have fit one more person in it. I have to be honest I left early to write yesterdays blog because it was too crowded for my liking. as always Dave's mandolin playing is some of the finest you will ever see. It was legends time of the day and another epic mandolin player would be next none other than Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder and they brought the thunder for the entire 90 minute set. His weaving of originals and standards was very enjoyable as he paid tribute to many of the oldtimers including the father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe. A Friday at DelFest would not be complete without a set from the Del McCoury Band and that would be next up on the Main Stage. Del is such an entertaining person as well as a stellar musician and the band is as well. The band released a new record on this day and played some cuts from it as well as some standards and many from the del songbook. the new record is "Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass" and it certainly worth the investment. An epic Friday already but the night would close out with a rip roaring and psychedelic set from Greensky Bluegrass who also have a new Cd out called "Shouted Written Down & Quoted". Jason Carter from del's band would come out for a couple of numbers a his fiddle was on fire. The show would close on with Jon Stickley coming with some incredible flat picking. This set turned me into a true Greensky Bluegrass Band. The set ended at midnight and there were two late night shows in the Music Hall featuring The California Honeydrops and Dustbowl Revival but i chose to spend my late night hoping around some of the incredible picking circles in the campground. The night time picking is one of my favorite things about this festival. What a spectacular day it was and set the tone for what should be an epic Saturday. Check back tomorrow for a full report.