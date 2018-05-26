Como Mamas 'Yes He Did'

There is some very fine gospel music that graces the stage in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest every year but that's not the only festival that showcases the genre. Check out the Como Mamas at the 2017 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest below, performing 'Yes He Did.' This group is from Como, Mississippi, a small town just south of Memphis that was also home to Mississippi Fred McDowell, Joe Henderson, Jessie Mae Hemphill, and Othar Turner.

