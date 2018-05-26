Rhythm Room Playlist 05/25/18

1 musical pressure (feat. the dragonaires) byron lee 02:38 bmn ska & rock steady: always together 1964-1968

2 08 It's A Groove Mildred Clark & The Kansas City Melody-Aires 02:57 Joined Together (Peacock 1974)

3 Everyone's Gone To The Moon Bobby Womack 02:39 My Prescription '69

4 Weather Report Tennors 02:26 Rock Steady Classics

5 Too Late Art Neville 02:45 Get Low Down: The Soul Of New Orleans '65-'67 [Disc 2]

6 Fire & Rain Carolyn Franklin 03:26 I'd Rather Be Lonely

7 The Feeling Is Right Clarence Carter 02:56 Snatching It Back

8 You Got A Lot To Like George Jackson 03:12 Let The Best Man Win: The Fame Recordings Volume 2

9 Don't Talk About Jody Jean Knight 02:47 Mr.Big Stuff

10 Get Soulful Joe Medwick 02:31 I'm An After Hour Man (The Crazy Cajun Recordings)

11 Spill The Wine The Isley Brothers 06:32 Givin' It Back

12 Good Music Decosta Boyce 05:12 Electrick Soul

13 Red Flag Beverley Knight 03:20 Soulsville

14 Brother Pacific Express 05:01 Township Grooving - Afro Rock, Soul and Fusion from 70s South Africa

15 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single

16 Move on Up The Dynamics 05:59 Version Excursions

17 Time Traveler (feat. Lido Pimienta) Witch Prophet 03:52 The Golden Octave

18 Vibracion Positive (feat. Randy Valentine & Anyilena) Mista Savona 05:25 Havana Meets Kingston

19 Do It (This Time with Feeling) Cymande 04:49 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

20 No Diggity feat. Sydney Driver Sly5thAve 03:27 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre

21 Upside Down Newen Afrobeat 11:07 Newen Plays Fela EP

22 Pusherman (feat. Dru Down, BlvckSeeds & Mr. Talkbox) Bootsy Collins 06:31 World Wide Funk

23 Fight the Power Brownout 03:31 Fear of a Brown Planet

24 Hope Glen Anthony Henry 03:55 Stay On The Groove Vol 4

25 Get It (part 1) Hannah Williams & The Tastemakers 02:58 A Hill of Feathers

26 Ain't No Other Way Herman Hitson 02:38 Funk Fever Vol.2

27 You Gotta Push Jody Gayles 02:52 I'm A Good Woman: Funk Classics From Sassy Soul Sisters

28 Willie John's Funk John Ellison 05:14 U From Funk

29 Misty Blue (Malaco 2108) Little Milton 04:16 Meddlin' (Complete 45s Discography 1954-99)

30 Release Me Johnny Adams 02:48 Heart & Soul