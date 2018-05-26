Rhythm Room Playlist 05/25/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 26th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     musical pressure (feat. the dragonaires)     byron lee     02:38     bmn ska & rock steady: always together 1964-1968
2     08 It's A Groove     Mildred Clark & The Kansas City Melody-Aires     02:57     Joined Together (Peacock 1974)
3     Everyone's Gone To The Moon     Bobby Womack     02:39     My Prescription '69
4     Weather Report     Tennors     02:26     Rock Steady Classics
5     Too Late     Art Neville     02:45     Get Low Down: The Soul Of New Orleans '65-'67 [Disc 2]
6     Fire & Rain     Carolyn Franklin     03:26     I'd Rather Be Lonely
7     The Feeling Is Right     Clarence Carter     02:56     Snatching It Back
8     You Got A Lot To Like     George Jackson     03:12     Let The Best Man Win: The Fame Recordings Volume 2
9     Don't Talk About Jody     Jean Knight     02:47     Mr.Big Stuff
10     Get Soulful     Joe Medwick     02:31     I'm An After Hour Man (The Crazy Cajun Recordings)
11     Spill The Wine     The Isley Brothers     06:32     Givin' It Back
12     Good Music     Decosta Boyce     05:12     Electrick Soul
13     Red Flag     Beverley Knight     03:20     Soulsville
14     Brother     Pacific Express     05:01     Township Grooving - Afro Rock, Soul and Fusion from 70s South Africa
15     Still Got a Way To Fall     Nicole Willis     03:47     advance single
16     Move on Up     The Dynamics     05:59     Version Excursions
17     Time Traveler (feat. Lido Pimienta)     Witch Prophet     03:52     The Golden Octave
18     Vibracion Positive (feat. Randy Valentine & Anyilena)     Mista Savona     05:25     Havana Meets Kingston
19     Do It (This Time with Feeling)     Cymande     04:49     Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
20     No Diggity feat. Sydney Driver     Sly5thAve     03:27     The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
21     Upside Down     Newen Afrobeat     11:07     Newen Plays Fela EP
22     Pusherman (feat. Dru Down, BlvckSeeds & Mr. Talkbox)     Bootsy Collins     06:31     World Wide Funk
23     Fight the Power     Brownout     03:31     Fear of a Brown Planet
24     Hope     Glen Anthony Henry     03:55     Stay On The Groove Vol 4
25     Get It (part 1)     Hannah Williams & The Tastemakers     02:58     A Hill of Feathers
26     Ain't No Other Way     Herman Hitson     02:38     Funk Fever Vol.2
27     You Gotta Push     Jody Gayles     02:52     I'm A Good Woman: Funk Classics From Sassy Soul Sisters
28     Willie John's Funk     John Ellison     05:14     U From Funk
29     Misty Blue (Malaco 2108)     Little Milton     04:16     Meddlin' (Complete 45s Discography 1954-99)
30     Release Me     Johnny Adams     02:48     Heart & Soul

