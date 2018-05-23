5 things to know for 5/25 - 5/31

1) It's Memorial Day Weekend! Summer is here and there's plenty to do. Check out our "Summer Fun: Festivals & Events" page to keep tabs on everything going on in the Crescent City this summer.

2) The 2018 Treme/7th Ward Arts & Culture Festival returns to the space beneath the Claiborne bridge this Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27. The festival celebrates the history, traditions, and culture of two of the oldest, most notable neighborhoods in the United States. These vibrant and culturally rich neighborhoods have spawned decades of talent and pride from their streets, including many of this year's performers: Treme Brass Band, Shannon Powell, James Andrews, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, Iris P, Dat Boi Cue, and many more.

3) The 45th Annual Greek Festival is happening on Friday through Sunday at Bayou St. John (1200 Robert E. Lee). This year, the Greeks celebrate 300 years of New Orleans, saying "We may have only gotten here 150 years ago, but we love New Orleans and have a weekend of fun activities and events planned!" The festival features plenty of homemade traditional Greek food and wine, and desserts, plus live traditional Greek dancing performed by the Hellenic Dancers, a live Greek band, and more.

4) The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Center will be hosting two free concerts from Jesse McBride & the Next Generation on Saturday at 8p and 9:30p. McBride, a talented and adventurous pianist and bandleader, is often compared to the late Art Blakey for his determination to encourage and develop young talent. More free concerts this week: Shamarr Allen and Robin Barnes & the Fiyabirds at the final Wednesdays at the Square of the season, Little Freddie King and Tamara Goldinella at Jazz in the Park on Thursday, and Dave Jordan & the NIA + The Crooked Vines + The N’awlins Johnnys at Tipitna's Free Fridays.

5) Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival is happening on Saturday. This year's performers include Free Agents Brass Band, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and Naydja CoJoe.