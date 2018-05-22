Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Fest 2018 (6/23 - 6/24)

"This festival contains the greatest collection of Cajun and zydeco artists for any festival in the city and perhaps the state."

-- Charles Laborde, co-host of Lache Pas, the Cajun and zydeco show on WWOZ each Sunday 12-2p

The 12th annual edition of the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival is happening Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Armstrong Park. This is New Orleans' only festival that features exclusively Cajun and zydeco music. Admission is free.

Newly-crowned Grammy winners (and CZF regulars) Lost Bayou Ramblers will headline the festival this year, as will Grammy nominees Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers.

Saturday, June 23

11a - 12:30p Bruce Daigrepont

12:45 - 2:15p Sean Ardoin

2:30 - 4p Les Freres Michot

4:15 - 5:30p Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots

5:45 - 7p Lost Bayou Ramblers



Sunday, June 24

11a - 12:30p Li'l Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

12:45 - 2:15p Chris Ardoin & NuStep

2:30 - 4p Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

4:15 - 5:30p Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

5:45 - 7p Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

The festival will have a special focus on "trail ride" music this year, featuring the hot zydeco popular on the bridle paths of southwest Louisiana: Li'l Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Chris Ardoin & NuStep and Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band, all of them hot on the trail riding circuit, will be among this year’s performers.

Plus, great seafood, a large arts market, activities for kids, and lots of misting fans to keep everyone cool.

For more information on food, arts, and transportation, check out the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.

If you've never been, get a taste of the festival in the video below!