Rhythm Room Playlist 05/11/18

1 Son Of Shaft The Bar-Kays 03:27 Cold Sweat

2 Bless The People Everywhere Liz Dargan And The Gospelettes 03:31 Bless The People Everywhere Gospel Funk Of Peacock & Songbird

3 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music

4 Play Me Marcia Griffiths 03:09 Sweet Bitter Love

5 Don't Worry About Me Willie Cobbs 02:30 South Side Of Soul Street: The Minaret Soul Singles 1967-1976 CD2

6 Watch Dog (Alt) Barbara & The Browns 02:34 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

7 Quiet! Do Not Disturb Bobby Patterson 02:04 It's Just A Matter Of Time

8 I Want You Back David Ruffin 02:49 David - Unreleased LP & More

9 One Way Ticket to Nowhere Syl Johnson 02:30 The Complete Twinight Singles

10 River Deep and Mountain High Rosetta Hightower 03:18 Rosetta Hightower [UK CD]

11 Riverside Drive slim moore and the mar-kays 03:58 Introducing

12 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul

13 The Big Badoof The Selecter 04:10 Daylight

14 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

15 Big Payback Martha High 06:37 Its High Time

16 Bring It On New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:08 The Things You Love

17 My Place Soopasoul 05:23 Twin Stix

18 Gentrification Ry Cooder 03:14 The Prodigal Son

19 You Will Return feat. Alice Russell (Original) Quantic 04:02 You Will Return feat. Alice Russell

20 Cosmic Slop Axiom Funk 05:17 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]

21 Police in Helicopter Bacao Rhythm 03:50 55

22 Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D.) Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 06:40 Black Times

23 Erik Owen Youngblood Brass Band 05:32 Pax Volumi

24 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood

25 06 - Come To The Go-Go E.U. 04:51 Livin' Large

26 Make It Funky Chuck D & The Slamjamz Artist Revue 05:40 Tribb to JB

27 Got to Give It Up Brian Culbertson 04:54 Funk!

28 Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive) Bootsy Collins 04:18 World Wide Funk

29 The Jealous Kind Ray Charles 04:42 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]