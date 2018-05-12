Rhythm Room Playlist 05/11/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 12th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Son Of Shaft     The Bar-Kays     03:27     Cold Sweat
2     Bless The People Everywhere     Liz Dargan And The Gospelettes     03:31     Bless The People Everywhere Gospel Funk Of Peacock & Songbird
3     The Best You Can     Bill Withers     02:24     Making Music
4     Play Me     Marcia Griffiths     03:09     Sweet Bitter Love
5     Don't Worry About Me     Willie Cobbs     02:30     South Side Of Soul Street: The Minaret Soul Singles 1967-1976 CD2
6     Watch Dog (Alt)     Barbara & The Browns     02:34     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
7     Quiet! Do Not Disturb     Bobby Patterson     02:04     It's Just A Matter Of Time
8     I Want You Back     David Ruffin     02:49     David - Unreleased LP & More
9     One Way Ticket to Nowhere     Syl Johnson     02:30     The Complete Twinight Singles
10     River Deep and Mountain High     Rosetta Hightower     03:18     Rosetta Hightower [UK CD]
11     Riverside Drive     slim moore and the mar-kays     03:58     Introducing
12     Brother Where Are You     Ralfi Pagan     03:25     El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
13     The Big Badoof     The Selecter     04:10     Daylight
14     The Same Love That Made Me Laugh     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm     03:52     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
15     Big Payback     Martha High     06:37     Its High Time
16     Bring It On     New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly     04:08     The Things You Love
17     My Place     Soopasoul     05:23     Twin Stix
18     Gentrification     Ry Cooder     03:14     The Prodigal Son
19     You Will Return feat. Alice Russell (Original)     Quantic     04:02     You Will Return feat. Alice Russell
20     Cosmic Slop     Axiom Funk     05:17     Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
21     Police in Helicopter     Bacao Rhythm     03:50     55
22     Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D.)     Seun Kuti & Egypt 80     06:40     Black Times
23     Erik Owen     Youngblood Brass Band     05:32     Pax Volumi
24     Funky Broadway Time Part 1     Dyke and the Blazers     07:21     Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood
25     06 - Come To The Go-Go     E.U.     04:51     Livin' Large
26     Make It Funky     Chuck D & The Slamjamz Artist Revue     05:40     Tribb to JB
27     Got to Give It Up     Brian Culbertson     04:54     Funk!
28     Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)     Bootsy Collins     04:18     World Wide Funk
29     The Jealous Kind     Ray Charles     04:42     Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]

