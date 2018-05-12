Rhythm Room Playlist 05/11/18

1 Son Of Shaft The Bar-Kays 03:27 Cold Sweat
2 Bless The People Everywhere Liz Dargan And The Gospelettes 03:31 Bless The People Everywhere Gospel Funk Of Peacock & Songbird
3 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music
4 Play Me Marcia Griffiths 03:09 Sweet Bitter Love
5 Don't Worry About Me Willie Cobbs 02:30 South Side Of Soul Street: The Minaret Soul Singles 1967-1976 CD2
6 Watch Dog (Alt) Barbara & The Browns 02:34 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
7 Quiet! Do Not Disturb Bobby Patterson 02:04 It's Just A Matter Of Time
8 I Want You Back David Ruffin 02:49 David - Unreleased LP & More
9 One Way Ticket to Nowhere Syl Johnson 02:30 The Complete Twinight Singles
10 River Deep and Mountain High Rosetta Hightower 03:18 Rosetta Hightower [UK CD]
11 Riverside Drive slim moore and the mar-kays 03:58 Introducing
12 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
13 The Big Badoof The Selecter 04:10 Daylight
14 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
15 Big Payback Martha High 06:37 Its High Time
16 Bring It On New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:08 The Things You Love
17 My Place Soopasoul 05:23 Twin Stix
18 Gentrification Ry Cooder 03:14 The Prodigal Son
19 You Will Return feat. Alice Russell (Original) Quantic 04:02 You Will Return feat. Alice Russell
20 Cosmic Slop Axiom Funk 05:17 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
21 Police in Helicopter Bacao Rhythm 03:50 55
22 Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D.) Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 06:40 Black Times
23 Erik Owen Youngblood Brass Band 05:32 Pax Volumi
24 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood
25 06 - Come To The Go-Go E.U. 04:51 Livin' Large
26 Make It Funky Chuck D & The Slamjamz Artist Revue 05:40 Tribb to JB
27 Got to Give It Up Brian Culbertson 04:54 Funk!
28 Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive) Bootsy Collins 04:18 World Wide Funk
29 The Jealous Kind Ray Charles 04:42 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]