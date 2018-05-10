5 things to know for 5/11 - 5/17

1) Jazz in the Park is hosting a Crab Festival on Friday, May 11 from 4-9p. Michael Franks & Loose Ends will perform. This is a ticketed event happening at Armstrong Park. And on Thursday, May 17, James Andrews will perform as part of the Jazz in the Park free concert series (4-8p).

2) Takin' It To The Streets on Mother's Day! The Original Big 7 are stepping out for their annual Mother's Day Second Line Parade at 1p. And the 2018 Zulu on the Bayou Mother's Day Fest will happen from 11a-7p. Get all the info from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets. And speaking of Mother's Day, Irma Thomas will be hosting her annual Mother's Day concert at the Audubon Zoo on Sunday from 10a-6p. Get there early--it gets busy!

3) UNO is hosting the 7th annual Crawfish Mambo at the lakefront this Saturday from 11a-5p. Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, James Andrews & Crescent City Swing, Robin Barnes, and Phunky Monkeys will perform.

4) Tune in Monday at noon to hear the students of Young Audiences Charter School perform live in our studio for the May edition of School Groove! We'll also be live video streaming.

5) Abita Springs Busker Fest was moved to May this year due to rain. Catch Slick Skillet Serenaders, Ben Fox & the Syncopation Syndicate, Daiquiri Queens, Gentilly Stompers, and more at the Abita Springs Trailhead starting at noon on Sunday. Here's some highlights from previous years from the WWOZ Video team.