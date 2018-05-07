Photo highlights from Jazz Fest 2018

Meschiya Lake on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Pinstripe Brass Band on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2018. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Little Freddie King on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2018. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2018. Photo by Bill Sasser.

New Orleans Baby Dolls on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2018. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Arrianne Keelen on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Mykia Jovan on the Congo Square stage.

Yvette Landry on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Jamal Batiste performing at Congo Square Stage during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 27, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Keep n It Real SA & PC at Jazz Fest day 1 on April 27, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

New Wave Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 27, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jon Cleary on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Shades of Praise Gospel Tent 2 on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Free Agents Brass Band on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Samantha Fish in the Blues Tent during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 27, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Samantha Fish on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Sidi Toure of Mali on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Jake Shimabukuro on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

WWOZ's Melanie Merz, Jorge Fuentes, Marcel McGee, Marc Stone, and Keith Hill on Jazz Fest day 1 on April 27, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Steel Pulse on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Michael Doucet on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Alexey Marti on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Davell Crawford on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Christian Scott on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Bobby Rush on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Cole Williams and Derrick Freeman on air Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Alligator PoBoy sign

Sweet Cecilia on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Missy Bowen, Nigel Hall, Cole Williams, and Derrick Freeman during a WWOZhospitality tent interview.

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Terrance Simien during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Beth Arroyo Utterback with 9th Ward Black Hatchets in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent

9th Ward Black Hatchets beadwork

Cha Wa during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Deacon John on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Irma Thomas performs at the tribute to Fats Domino on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Irma Thomas performs at the tribute to Fats Domino on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Jon Batiste on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows perform during Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Black Feather perform during Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Rahim Glaspy on the Congo Square Stage

Lump Crab-Stuffed Beignet from Loretta's at the Cultural Pavilion

Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Amanda Shaw performs during Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88s on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Kidd Jordan on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - 4.29.18. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Midori Tajiri-Byrd at Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Single Ladies in the Hospitality Tent

Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comJazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Meschiya Lake pays tribute to Sweet Emma Barrett on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - 4.29.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Doug Kershaw and Friends during Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest 2018 day 3 on April 29, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Treme Brass Band parade in Economy Hall on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Quiana Lynell on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Henry Butler on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

David Byrne on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

David Byrne on Day 3 of Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Sunny skies on Day 4 Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Patrice Fisher & Arpa on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Landry Walker Charter High School on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Mem Shannon & the Membership on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jamil Sharif on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Santiman and Ganifuna on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Gal Holiday on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Landry Walker Charter High School Choir on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Men Buckjumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Club on parade on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Terrace Martin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Gal Holiday on the Gentilly Stage. . Photo by Black Mold.

Archie Shepp on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Kumasi at Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Darcy Malone and the Tangle during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pastor Tyrone Jefferson in the Gospel Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Tank and The Bangas during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tank and The Bangas during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Glenn David Andrews in the Gospel Tent. Photo by Black Mold.

Shake Em Up Jazz Band during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comShake Em Up Jazz Band during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Shake Em Up Jazz Band during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Naydja Co Joe & the Lagniappe Section during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Glenn David Andrews and the Tremendous Choir in the WWOZ Jazz Tent on Friday, May 3, 2018. Photo by Keith Kujath.

Jupiter and Okwess during Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Germaine Bazzle in the WWOZ Jazz Tent on Friday, May 2, 2018. Photo by Keith Kujath.

Louisiana Cultural. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Marcia Ball on air at Jazz Fest day 5 on May 4, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lil Buck Sinegal on the sax in the Blues Tent. Photo by Black Mold.

Don Vappie in the Economy Hall Tent. Photo by Black Mold.

Ruthie Foster in the Blues Tent. Photo by Black Mold.

Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Band on the Fais Do-Do Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

Tank and the Bangas on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Glen David Andrews in Gospel Tent on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

James Andrews in Blues Tent on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

James Andrews on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Marcus Miller on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Ruthie Foster on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Ruthie Foster on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Denisia & Back Row Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cinco de Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lurrie Bell & His Chicago Blues Band on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

WWOZ artist liaison Dee Lindsey dancing at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest foodie hats on Day 6 at Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Astral Project in the WWOZ Jazz Tent on Saturday, May 3, 2018. Photo by Keith Kujath.

Hat at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Leyla McCalla on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dianne Reeves at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jorge Eats at Jazz Fest: Crawfish Bisque from Baquet’s Li’l Dizzy’s Café booth. Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kristin Diable on the Lagniappe Stage at Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Boyfriend on the Gentilly Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

Ivan Neville. Photo by Black Mold.

New Orleans Classic R&B Legends feat. Clarence "Frogman" Henry. Photo by Black Mold.

New Orleans Classic R&B Legends feat. The Dixie Cups. Photo by the Dixie Cups.

The Revivalists on the Gentilly Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias on the Jazz & Heritage Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & The Wild Magnolias on the Jazz & Heritage Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

The Lee Boys on the Fais Do-Do Stage. Photo by Black Mold.

Audrey Ferguson and The Voices of Distinction in the Gospel Tenton Day 7 of Jazz Fest - May 6, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Walter "Wolfman" Washington on Day 7 of Jazz Fest - May 6, 2018. Photo by Black Mold.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys on Day 7 of Jazz Fest - May 6, 2018. Photo by Black Mold.

George Porter, Jr. on Day 7 of Jazz Fest - May 6, 2018. Photo by Black Mold.

Sasha Masakowski on Day 7 of Jazz Fest - May 6, 2018. Photo by Keith Kujath.

Joe Lastie's New Olreans Sound at Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sierra Green & the Soul Machine during Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Prince of Wales during Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ellis Marsalis during Jazz Fest Day 7 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tank and the Bangas on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Ruthie Foster on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Aaron Neville on Day 5 of Jazz Fest - 5.4.18. Photo by Leon Morris.