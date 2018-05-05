Photo highlights from Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018

Jasen Weaver Band during Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Denisia & Back Row Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Walter Mouton & the Scott Playboys perform at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Photographer at work with Crawfish Monica in hand - Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Young Brave Hunters during Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Hats at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

James Rivers Movement perform at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Beadwork of Big Chief Desmond Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Desmond at work on Charles Neville - Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Desmond at work - Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Hat at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

WWOZ artist liaison Dee Lindsey dancing at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Smitty Dee's Brass Band at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Dancing in Economy Hall Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Umbrellas at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band. Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band. Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Undefeated Divas at Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Dianne Reeves Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jorge Eats at Jazz Fest: Crawfish Bisque from Baquet’s Li’l Dizzy’s Café booth. Jazz Fest day 6 on May 5, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Leyla McCalla on the Lagniappe Stage on Jazz Fest Day 6 - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Jazz Fest foodie hats on Day 6 at Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Connie & Dwight Fitch and St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great Choir in the Gospel Tent - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Cinco de Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Lost Bayou Ramblers open the Acura Stage on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

WWOZ Jazz Tent sign - Jazz Fest 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Charmaine Neville on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lurrie Bell & His Chicago Blues Band on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Leyla McCalla on Day 6 of Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kristin Diable on the Lagniappe Stage at Jazz Fest - May 5, 2018. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

