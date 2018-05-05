Jazz Fest: Sunday live broadcast preview

Published on: May 5th, 2018

It's the final day of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 7 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Sunday.

11:15a-12:05p Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound from the Economy Hall Tent
12:20-1:10p Joe Dyson from the WWOZ Jazz Tent
1:30-2:20p Ellis Marsalis from the WWOZ Jazz Tent
3-4p George French & the New Orleans Storyville Band from the Economy Hall Tent
4:15-5:30p The Lee Boys (prerecorded at the Fais Do Do Stage)
6-7p Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Band (prerecorded at the Economy Hall Tent)

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Film/Video

