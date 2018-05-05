Rhythm Room Playlist 05/04/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 5th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Hot Fun in the Summertime     Freddy Robinson     02:56     Hot Fun in the Summertime
2     If All I Was Was Black     Mavis Staples     03:56     If All I Was Was Black
3     i'll keep my light in my window     Free Life     04:03     Free Life
4     Livin' in Fear     The Bagdads     02:54     Best Of
5     Too experienced     Bob Andy     03:11     Songbook
6     Bip Bam Thank You Mam     Ann Peebles     03:13     St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2
7     Get Your Lie Straight     Bill Coday     02:59     Soul Power
8     Circuits Overloaded     Inez Foxx     03:47     At Memphis
9     Two Of A Kind     Jessie Hill     03:52     Naturally '71
10     They Crowned an Idiot King     Swamp Dogg     03:56     Resurrection
11     Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised     Labelle     05:59     Pressure Cookin'
12     What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2)     Joe Bataan     06:08     Afrofilipino
13     Can't Say Nothin'     Curtis Mayfield     05:14     Soul Legacy 4 (Film & Dance)
14     Moment Of Truth     Earth, Wind & Fire     03:09     Earth, Wind & Fire
15     Big Brother     Macy Gray     03:42     Talking Book
16     Hymn Of The Big Wheel     Massive Attack     06:37     Blue Lines
17     Serema feat. Ebo Taylor     Professor Wouassa     05:29     Grow Yes Yes!
18     You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_     Meklit     03:14     the People move, the music moves too
19     Let Your Mind Be Free     The Soul Rebels     06:35     Let Your Mind Be Free
20     Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph     Mop Mop     05:18     Mop Mop
21     Givin' Up Food For Funk (Part 1)     J.B.'s     03:09     Pass The Peas: The Best Of The J.B.'s
22     Go Away From Here     Mutiny     04:12     Mutiny On The Mamaship
23     Midnight At The Oasis     Pleasure     03:28     Dust Yourself Off
24     what if we all stopped paying taxes     sharon jones & the dap kings     04:26     Stay on the Groove
25     Lover and a Friend     Speedometer     03:08     The Shakedown
26     Dc Groove     Static Disruptors     03:42     Gogo Get Down - Compiled By Joey Negro
27     Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose     James Brown     06:28     Funk Power, A Brand New Thang
28     You're The Right Kind Of Girl     Lee Fields & The Expressions     04:00     Faithful Man

