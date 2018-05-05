Rhythm Room Playlist 05/04/18

1 Hot Fun in the Summertime Freddy Robinson 02:56 Hot Fun in the Summertime

2 If All I Was Was Black Mavis Staples 03:56 If All I Was Was Black

3 i'll keep my light in my window Free Life 04:03 Free Life

4 Livin' in Fear The Bagdads 02:54 Best Of

5 Too experienced Bob Andy 03:11 Songbook

6 Bip Bam Thank You Mam Ann Peebles 03:13 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2

7 Get Your Lie Straight Bill Coday 02:59 Soul Power

8 Circuits Overloaded Inez Foxx 03:47 At Memphis

9 Two Of A Kind Jessie Hill 03:52 Naturally '71

10 They Crowned an Idiot King Swamp Dogg 03:56 Resurrection

11 Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Labelle 05:59 Pressure Cookin'

12 What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2) Joe Bataan 06:08 Afrofilipino

13 Can't Say Nothin' Curtis Mayfield 05:14 Soul Legacy 4 (Film & Dance)

14 Moment Of Truth Earth, Wind & Fire 03:09 Earth, Wind & Fire

15 Big Brother Macy Gray 03:42 Talking Book

16 Hymn Of The Big Wheel Massive Attack 06:37 Blue Lines

17 Serema feat. Ebo Taylor Professor Wouassa 05:29 Grow Yes Yes!

18 You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:14 the People move, the music moves too

19 Let Your Mind Be Free The Soul Rebels 06:35 Let Your Mind Be Free

20 Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:18 Mop Mop

21 Givin' Up Food For Funk (Part 1) J.B.'s 03:09 Pass The Peas: The Best Of The J.B.'s

22 Go Away From Here Mutiny 04:12 Mutiny On The Mamaship

23 Midnight At The Oasis Pleasure 03:28 Dust Yourself Off

24 what if we all stopped paying taxes sharon jones & the dap kings 04:26 Stay on the Groove

25 Lover and a Friend Speedometer 03:08 The Shakedown

26 Dc Groove Static Disruptors 03:42 Gogo Get Down - Compiled By Joey Negro

27 Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose James Brown 06:28 Funk Power, A Brand New Thang

28 You're The Right Kind Of Girl Lee Fields & The Expressions 04:00 Faithful Man