Photo highlights from Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018

Please Have Brass Pass Ready Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Eleanor McMain Singing Mustangs Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Sunny skies on Day 4 Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Real Untouchable Brass Band Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Tangiers Combo in Economy Hall Tent Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Crawfish in a tank at the Louisiana Waterways tent Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Flags at Fais Do Do Stage Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Goldman Thibodeaux & the Lawtell Playboys perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Arriving at Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Real Untouchable Brass Band perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Pat Casey and the New Sound with guest Bill Summers and Robin Barns perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mr. Okra's daughter, Ms. Okra, has the produce truck back at Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

The Chosen Ones Brass Band with Men of Class on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Guest guitarist with J. Monque 'D Blues Review in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

J. Monque 'D Blues Review in the Blues Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

WWOZ Hospitality Tent Action Jackson with Creole Apache Big Chief on Day 4 Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Sudan SA & PC with Sporty Brass Band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Revolution with WWOZ's Action Jackson in the Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Carrie Booher.

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

White Cloud Hunters Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk featuring Omari Neville and the Fuel. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Fun around the Fair Grounds. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

McDonogh 35 High School Choir in the Gospel Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

7th Ward Hunters during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

7th Ward Hunters during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Cheyenne during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Terrace Martin performs at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Blind Boys of Alabama perform during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Archie Shepp Quartet in the Jazz Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Archie Shepp Quartet in the Jazz Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Charlie Wilson at Jazz Fest - April 29, 2018. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Gal Holiday on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Gal Holiday on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Jamaican Me Breakfast Club on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

The Walls Group on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Cyril Neville on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

The Walls Group on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Terrace Martin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Terrace Martin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Archie Shepp on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Keith Frank on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Keith Frank on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Bonsoir Catin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Men Buckjumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Club on parade on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Men Buckjumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Club on parade on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Landry Walker Charter High School Choir on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Bonsoir Catin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Landry Walker Charter High School Choir on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Bonsoir Catin on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Gospel Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Archie Shepp on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.

Toots on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 3, 2018. Photo by Leon Morris.