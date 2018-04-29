5 things to know for 5/4 - 5/10

1) It's the second weekend of the 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and WWOZ is coming to you for all 7 days of the fest! We've got sets from stages across the festival hitting our airwaves, plus interviews with Jazz Fest artists on-site. Listen in 11a-7p, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

2) There's no other time for live music in New Orleans like Jazz Fest. There are tons of great shows happening all night long, all week. Check out the WWOZ Livewire for the most up-to-date and complete live music listings.

3) Tune in Saturday night as we live video stream from Naydja Cojoe, Nayo Jones and Mykia Jovan in concert from the Jazz & Heritage Center! There are two sets, one starting at 9:30p and one at 11:30p. We'll be broadcasting from the earlier one. Admission is free and no advanced registration or tickets are required.

4) The New Orleans Jazz Museum is hosting a Brass Band Festival on Saturday, May 5 from 5:30-8p. This is a free event featuring the Treme Brass Band.

5) Not hitting the late night shows? Andrew Duhon is your man. Check out "BreakFest" on Sunday from 9a-2p at Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St.). Performers include Aurora Nealand, Tin Men, Slim & the Beast, and Duhon.