Photo highlights from Day 2 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2018

Cha Wa during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Cha Wa during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Pine Leaf Boys during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Pine Leaf Boys during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Pine Leaf Boys during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Pine Leaf Boys during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jonathan Bertuccelli of Studio 3 during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

In the WWOZ Hospitality Tent Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

In the WWOZ Hospitality Tent Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

In the WWOZ Hospitality Tent Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

In the WWOZ Hospitality Tent Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Charles Gillam, Sr. works on a mural during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Osceolas Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Osceolas Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Osceolas Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Black Hatchet during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Osceolas Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Terrance Simien during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Terrance Simien during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Creole Wild West perform at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Tuba Fats memorial during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Hat at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Cole Williams and Derrick Freeman on air Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Cole Williams and Derrick Freeman on air Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Fresh fruit in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 28, 2018. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Beth Arroyo Utterback with 9th Ward Black Hatchets in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent

Eric Adcock and Roddie Romero of the Hub City All Stars on the Allison Miner Stage

9th Ward Black Hatchets in the Hospitality Tent with Louis Dudousstat of WWOZ

9th Ward Black Hatchets beadwork

9th Ward Black Hatchets in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent

9th Ward Black Hatchets in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent

Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush on the Fais Do-Do Stage

Louisiana Repertoty Jazz Ensemble in the Economy Hall Tent

Tin Men in the Blues Tent

Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on the Jazz & Heritage Stage

Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on the Jazz & Heritage Stage

Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on the Jazz & Heritage Stage

Vaucresson's Sausage Company's Alligator Sausage Po-Boy.

Alligator PoBoy sign

WWOZ's Marc Stone interviewing Luther Kent on the Allison Minor Heritage Stage on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Steel Pulse on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.27.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Butler Bernstein and the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Butler Berbstein and the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Grupo Sensacion on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Grupo Sensacion on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Jerron Blind Boy Paxton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Jerron Blind Boy Paxton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Jerron Blind Boy Paxton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Sona Jobarteh and Band on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

The Wimberly Family Gospel Singers on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Sweet Cecilia on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Sweet Cecilia on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Sweet Cecilia on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew Photography.

Scott D on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Scott D on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Rusty Meteyor & the Zydeco Krush on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Rusty Meteyor & the Zydeco Krush on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blind Boy Paxton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Blind Boy Paxton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Second line for Fats Domino on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Henry Butler Bernstein & the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Butler Bernstein & the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Butler Bernstein & the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Butler Bernstein & the Hot 9 on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Charles Lloyd & the Marcels with Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Charles Lloyd & the Marvels with Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eddie Cotton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eddie Cotton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eddie Cotton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Eddie Cotton on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

First Jazz Fest? on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Fest goers on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Fest goers on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Rod Stewart on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Lucinda Williams and Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Your Cousin Dimitri working the live broadcast on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Jon Batiste on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Lucinda Williams and Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Paulin Brothers Brass Band. Photo by Leon Morris.

Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Single Ladies with Action Jackson

Lucinda Williams on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Single Ladies in the Hospitality Tent

Fats Domino Jazz Funeral Parade on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Henry Butler on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Irma Thomas performs at the tribute to Fats Domino on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Irma Thomas performs at the tribute to Fats Domino on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Charles Lloyd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Deacon John on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.

Butler Bernstein on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.28.18. Photo by Leon Morris.