WWOZ was on hand to bring you a live video stream of Donald Harrison, Jr.'s free concert from the Jazz & Heritage Center last night! He is a New Orleans legend. The proud son of a 9th Ward Mardi Gras Indian chief, Harrison has championed traditional New Orleans culture while pushing at the boundaries of many genres – from pop to hip-hop – all while being at the forefront of modern jazz as one of the world’s premier alto saxophonists. Check out his set below.