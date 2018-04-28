BILL'S 20018 JAZZ FEST PICKS - DAY 2

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No Andy Williams, not Christmas, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the unchallenged greatest music and culture event on the planet. This is my first day out this year and there is no shortage of talent to keep me entertained.

I’m easing into the day with the talented trio of Tin Men in the safe confines of the Blues Tent. Things pick up quickly in that 12:15ish to 1:15ish slot with Trumpet Mafia, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, Vishtèn from the Canadian Acadienne, the Hot 8 Brass Band, and La Banda Blanca from Honduras.

The Fats Domino Jazz Funeral is scheduled for 11:50 – 12:30 with the all kinds of special guests 1:45 – 3 at Acura. This musical wave also features the Creole String Beans, Big Freedia, Bonerama, Sona Jobarteh carrying on her family’s kora-playing tradition, and the very 1st winner of the Cajun Zydeco Grammy Terrance Simien.

The afternoon winds down with Bonnie Raitt, who was among the 1st non-Louisiana non-jazz headliners in the modern era and has deep NOLA connections, Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars, Common, and The Last Bandoleros, some next generation Tex-Mex rising stars. Rod Stewart is performing too.

And that, Music Lovers, is just a small sampling of all the awesome performances on tap for today.

Remember to practice the “Walk By”, stroll by the many different stages to see bands that you have never heard of for a song or two. I promise that you will discover something fabulous you never even knew existed. Whatever adventures lie before you, remember to always Go Hear Some Live Local Music!