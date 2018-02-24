NPR's 2018 Tiny Desk Contest open

Can we make it two? Last year, New Orleans' own Tank & the Bangas won NPR's big Tiny Desk Contest and we know there's another New Orleans artist out there with the moxie and desire to win this year!

The contest is open to unsigned musicians from all genres. In order to apply, you have to make a video of yourself performing an original song behind a desk and submit via the contest website between Feb. 20 and March 25, 2018. One artist is chosen by the NPR judges to play a Tiny Desk concert and go on a fully funded U.S. tour with NPR Music.

A number of other New Orleans-based groups have participated in the Tiny Desk Concerts, including Trombone Shorty, Pres Hall, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

For all the info, head over to the NPR Music website.