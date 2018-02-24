Festival International de Louisiane 2018 lineup

Festival International de Louisiane announced their 2018 lineup yesterday. This year's roster includes talent from more than 20 countries and regions, featuring local Louisiana artists alongside international musicians. The festival will take place April 25-29 in Lafayette.

This year's performers include Lost Bayou Ramblers, Samantha Fish, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Zachary Richard, Glen David Andrews, Feufollet, Niyaz, Lisa LeBlanc, Dominique Dupuis, Ladama, Sona Jobarteh, Terrance Simien, Marcia Ball, and much more. Check out the full lineup at the Festival International website.

The festival places special emphasis on the connection between Acadiana and the Francophone world and an estimated economic impact of $49 million, annually. With over 300,000 festival goers every year, the annual festival features musical performances along with workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts.