Festival International de Louisiane 2018 lineup

Published on: February 24th, 2018

906 Lost Bayou Ramblers [Photo by Hunter King]

Lost Bayou Ramblers [Photo by Hunter King]
Lost Bayou Ramblers [Photo by Hunter King]

Festival International de Louisiane announced their 2018 lineup yesterday. This year's roster includes talent from more than 20 countries and regions, featuring local Louisiana artists alongside international musicians. The festival will take place April 25-29 in Lafayette. 

This year's performers include Lost Bayou Ramblers, Samantha Fish, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Zachary Richard, Glen David Andrews, Feufollet, Niyaz, Lisa LeBlanc, Dominique Dupuis, Ladama, Sona Jobarteh, Terrance Simien, Marcia Ball, and much more. Check out the full lineup at the Festival International website. 

The festival places special emphasis on the connection between Acadiana and the Francophone world and an estimated economic impact of $49 million, annually. With over 300,000 festival goers every year, the annual festival features musical performances along with workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts.

Topic tags: 
Live event
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.