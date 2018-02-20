Free audio engineering workshops open to teens

Applications are open now for two new instructional workshops in music production for teenagers presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. One workshop will teach the fundamentals of audio engineering in a recording studio environment. The other will teach the basics of stage production and mixing sound in the context of a live event such as a concert or festival.

Both workshops will be monthly, on Saturday afternoons, and will take place simultaneously at the Jazz & Heritage Center starting Feb. 24. The workshops are open, free of charge, to students between the ages of 13 and 17. To participate, students and their parents or guardians must submit an application using this online form. A brief essay written by the student is required.

More details on the workshops are below, and check out full information at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.

Studio Fundamentals: How to Record a Jazz Band

The class will be taught by Chris Finney, a Grammy-winning producer, engineer and mixer. He has more than 25 years of experience in the recording studio, and has done sessions with artists including Robert Plant, B.B. King, Herbie Hancock, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, Galactic and many others. He is a Pro Tools instructor, and is an active member of the Recording Academy, serving as co-chair of the Memphis Chapter’s Producers and Engineers wing.

Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to microphones: diaphragms, air flow and sound quality

Fundamentals of instrument and microphone placement

Introduction to Pro Tools and capturing audio

Introduction to pre-amps and effects

Setting up a Pro Tools session

Recording studio etiquette

Working with artists to capture a great performance

Isolation of sound

Introduction to audio editing

Introduction to audio mixing

Introduction to audio mastering

Live Event Sound: Microphones, Instruments and Fundamentals of Concert Audio Engineering

The class will be taught by Kailyn McCord, a highly accomplished A1 audio engineer who has run sound for many years and worked with a wide array of production companies, including the Solomon Group. She is also has extensive experience as a classroom teacher at the middle school and high school levels. And she holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from the University of New Orleans.

Topics to be covered include:

Live sound vs. recording

Mapping how sound travels physically through an audio system

Basics of microphones and microphone selection

Signal flow

Gain structure

Feedback

Microphone placement

Introduction to P.A. systems

Introduction to the front-of-house mixing console

Introduction to the monitor mixing console

Mixing sound for small and large bands