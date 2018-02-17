Official Jazz Fest 2018 poster

Carrie Booher
The official poster for the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been released. The poster features the recently deceased Fats Domino as depicted by artist Terrance Osborne. This is Osborne's fifth Jazz Fest poster, including two Congo Square designs. 

This year's Congo Square poster was created by artist Kevin Brisco Jr. He features Big Freedia on this year's design, marking the first time a rap artist has been the featured performer on a Jazz Fest poster.

Both posters are available at the Art4Now website. Get the Fats Domino poster here and the Big Freedia poster here

Jazz Fest
