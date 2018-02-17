Rhythm Room Playlist 02/16/18

1 Way Back Home Jr. Walker & The All Stars 03:44 Rainbow Funk

2 Mighty Redeemer Justin Hinds & The Dominoes 02:29 Corner Stone

3 Little Bit Mavis Staples 03:52 If All I Was Was Black

4 All in My Mind Maxine Brown 02:31 Birth of Soul, Vol. 2

5 Too Busy Thinking About My Baby Marvin Gaye 02:59 The Norman Whitfield Sessions

6 That's My Man Marion James 02:24 Uptown, Down South:Excello

7 Doin' Our Thing Clarence Carter 02:29 Snatching It Back

8 Sinking_Like_A_Ship-Rockie_Charles+Lavonics++ copy Rockie_Charles+Lavonics 03:01

9 I Take What I Want Sam & Dave 02:35 Sweat 'N' Soul: An Anthology [1965-1971]

10 Ace Of Spades Melvin Carter 02:18 A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2

11 Stop Little Bob And The Lolllipops 02:25 I Got Loaded

12 Can't Say Nothin' Curtis Mayfield 05:13 Back to the World

13 Law Of The Land Matumbi 03:07 Trojan Soulful Reggae Box Set CD2

14 Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out Leela James 03:53 Let's Do It Again

15 California Dreaming Lee Moses 04:25 Time And Place

16 Right On Mr Day 03:58 Dry Up In The Sun

17 Rich Get Richer The O'Jays 04:24 Philly Sound 3: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff And The Story of Brotherly Love (1966 - 1976)

18 I Ain't Gonna Stand for It Stevie Wonder 04:39 At the Close of the Century Disc 3

19 What Happened Bim Sherman 03:49 What Happened

20 Let Go (Breakdown) Alice Russell 03:16 To Dust

21 Black Hole feat Anderson Paak Chris Dave And The Drumhedz 04:34 Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

22 Jealousy Tony Allen 11:24 Jealousy

23 Get It How You Live The Hot 8 Brass Band 06:40 On the Spot

24 What Goes Around Comes Around (Part 1) Arthur Monday 02:53 California Funk

25 no rest for the wicked b.d.m 02:35 Stay on the Groove

26 Give it What You Got BT Express 04:12 Non Stop

27 Funky Get Down chuck brown 04:00 We're about the business

28 Funky Driver on a Funky Bus Charles Leonard 03:29 Bay Area Funk - Funk & Soul Essentials from San Francisco, Oakland, and the Bay Area 1967-1976, Vol. 1

29 Swamp Walk Dyke & the Blazers 05:39 Mortimer Compilation

30 papa's got the wagon gloria walker 02:34 King Funk Comp

31 Don't Look Any Further Dennis Edwards 04:04 The Essential Collection