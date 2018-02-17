Rhythm Room Playlist 02/16/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 17th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Way Back Home     Jr. Walker & The All Stars     03:44     Rainbow Funk
2     Mighty Redeemer     Justin Hinds & The Dominoes     02:29     Corner Stone
3     Little Bit     Mavis Staples     03:52     If All I Was Was Black
4     All in My Mind     Maxine Brown     02:31     Birth of Soul, Vol. 2
5     Too Busy Thinking About My Baby     Marvin Gaye     02:59     The Norman Whitfield Sessions
6     That's My Man     Marion James     02:24     Uptown, Down South:Excello
7     Doin' Our Thing     Clarence Carter     02:29     Snatching It Back
8     Sinking_Like_A_Ship-Rockie_Charles+Lavonics++ copy     Rockie_Charles+Lavonics     03:01     
9     I Take What I Want     Sam & Dave     02:35     Sweat 'N' Soul: An Anthology [1965-1971]
10     Ace Of Spades     Melvin Carter     02:18     A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2
11     Stop     Little Bob And The Lolllipops     02:25     I Got Loaded
12     Can't Say Nothin'     Curtis Mayfield     05:13     Back to the World
13     Law Of The Land     Matumbi     03:07     Trojan Soulful Reggae Box Set CD2
14     Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out     Leela James     03:53     Let's Do It Again
15     California Dreaming     Lee Moses     04:25     Time And Place
16     Right On     Mr Day     03:58     Dry Up In The Sun
17     Rich Get Richer     The O'Jays     04:24     Philly Sound 3: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff And The Story of Brotherly Love (1966 - 1976)
18     I Ain't Gonna Stand for It     Stevie Wonder     04:39     At the Close of the Century Disc 3
19     What Happened     Bim Sherman     03:49     What Happened
20     Let Go (Breakdown)     Alice Russell     03:16     To Dust
21     Black Hole feat Anderson Paak     Chris Dave And The Drumhedz     04:34     Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
22     Jealousy     Tony Allen     11:24     Jealousy
23     Get It How You Live     The Hot 8 Brass Band     06:40     On the Spot
24     What Goes Around Comes Around (Part 1)     Arthur Monday     02:53     California Funk
25     no rest for the wicked     b.d.m     02:35     Stay on the Groove
26     Give it What You Got     BT Express     04:12     Non Stop
27     Funky Get Down     chuck brown     04:00     We're about the business
28     Funky Driver on a Funky Bus     Charles Leonard     03:29     Bay Area Funk - Funk & Soul Essentials from San Francisco, Oakland, and the Bay Area 1967-1976, Vol. 1
29     Swamp Walk     Dyke & the Blazers     05:39     Mortimer Compilation
30     papa's got the wagon     gloria walker     02:34     King Funk Comp
31     Don't Look Any Further     Dennis Edwards     04:04     The Essential Collection

